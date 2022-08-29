Read full article on original website
Coming Soon To the Paramount Theatre in Abilene New Bigger Better Seats
Americans have grown since the 1900s, in both population size and in the sheer size of the human body. Elife.org aka eLife Digest reports that the human body has grown considerably from 1920 to 2020 both in height and in circumference. And I personally will attest that within the last...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
The Alice in Wonderland Experience is Coming to Abilene for One Day Only
Admit it or not, most of us have grown up watching Disney movies. Disney classics attract a large number of people from all over the world. No matter whether you're young or old. Growing up with two younger sisters, I certainly saw my share. You just can't go wrong with...
Abilene Alzheimer’s Assoc. Says It’s Okay to Wear White After Labor Day
If you know etiquette like I know etiquette then you already know it's not cool to wear white after Labor Day. However, a local Abilene Alzheimer's Association walk team says it's OK to wear white after Labor Day since it's meant to remind everyone about the fight to put an end to Alzheimer's.
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
What is a ‘Holy Dome’ and Why Does Abilene Have One?
If you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, then you've probably heard people talk about the "holy dome". For those new to the area, or just not in the know, then I'll attempt to explain what it is and why we have one here in Abilene. First off, the...
Erase Kid Cancer Is an Acoustic Concert Series Coming to Downtown Abilene
When I first found out about this awesome event taking place right here in our city I was blown away. I immediately wanted to jump right in and help out. It's about helping children with cancer right here in the Lone Star State. The event is called "Erase Kid Cancer"...
Fort Refuge is Hosting a Father/Daughter Date Night in Tuscola
As a father, I sure wish I had the opportunity to go to a Daddy/Daughter Dance when my daughter was younger. There may have been opportunities that I didn't know about, but nowadays it seems daddy/daughter events are much more common. Now she's all grown and preparing for graduate school....
Big Country Beware of the Shady Contractor Advance Fees Scam
It never fails you start working on your house it gets to be too much so you call your friendly local contractor. So far, so good until you find out that the contractor you've known and trusted for years is too busy and can't get to your project immediately. I...
LOOK: Stunning Views of Abilene From Hotel Wooten
Did you know Abilene could look so awesome? It's all about perspective. Yes, Abilene is flat, and crazy cool views can be limited, but if you pick the right spot, you can capture the beauty of what is Abilene, Texas. I want to personally thank Kayla for providing us with...
Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s
You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
Stock up on Fresh Locally Grown Veggies, Fruits & More at Abilene Farmers Market
There is nothing better than the delicious taste of fresh veggies and fruits. Sure, many stores offer up some pretty good produce. But straight from the farm produce is always the way to go if available. Lucky for us, we have the Abilene Farmers Market. I remember back when I...
Abilene’s Girl Scouts Invite You to Learn S’Mores About Being a Scout
I have often stated in the past that I firmly believe that every child should spend some time in scouts in some way. I was a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout growing up, and I attribute a lot of the successes in my life to the knowledge I gained while in scouts.
Halloween Has Hit Abilene So It’s Time to Get Spooky
There's a large population, in the Abilene area, that gets as excited about Halloween as others do Christmas. Part of that excitement stems from the opening date of Spirit Halloween, each year. While the address may change, from year to year, one thing is for sure, we love Spirit Halloween...
Thinking About Getting Some Ink? Check Out These 13 Abilene Tattoo Parlors
It's gaining more and more popularity. The expression of art and symbolism using one's body as a canvas. Tattoos. You look around Abilene and you see plenty. In fact, I admired a cross on a gentlemen's arm the other day at the grocery store. It absolutely amazes me how detailed and in-depth the artists can get. Beautiful and almost life-like. With the gaining popularity of this art form, it's a fair question to ask not if you have any tattoos, but how many?
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People
Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
Man Wanted for Theft in Lubbock Took Officer’s Taser in Abilene
A man that was wanted in Lubbock for Felony Theft was arrested at a Walmart in Abilene after he managed to get a hold of an officer's taser. Abilene Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Highway 351 at around 9 p.m. the night of Tuesday, August 23rd. An employee said that the suspect was attempting to fight another customer and tried stealing another customer's phone.
Need Extra Cash? These 5 Abilene Stores Buy Gold and Silver
I get it. It seems like everything is so expensive nowadays. The struggle is definitely real. Especially this time of year. If you're like me, you may have spent a little too much on those summer activities. Now that it's back to school with clothes and supplies. The cost builds up.
