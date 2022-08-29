Read full article on original website
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Smooth & Groove smoothies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s National Fruit and Veggies Month, so Smooth & Groove stopped by for Food Truck Friday! CEO Keon Davis showed off the company’s smoothies.
CBS 46
Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
CBS 46
CBS46 kicks of Books to Kids donation drive at new Dunkin' location in Cumming
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter. Police officer shoots burglary suspect at Mall of Georgia. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police...
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
CBS 46
State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Labor Day weekend 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Labor Day weekend and there are going to be multiple big events in metro Atlanta, including Dragon Con, college football, Atlanta Black Pride festivities, Marietta Art in the Park and more. See complete list below:. FRIDAY. Dragon Con is taking over downtown Atlanta. It’s...
Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride
ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride. Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox. On Wednesday,...
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
CBS 46
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
Westside Motor Lounge Opening October 2022 With Three Acres of Food and Beverage Fun
Elements of the new venue include a listening room, beer garden, bar, and restaurant.
CBS 46
Del Taco adds Mexican-style sandwiches to menu
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Del Taco has added Mexican-style sandwiches to its classic menu. The Carne Asada & Queso Torta, Chicken BLT Torta, and Crispy Chicken & Guac Torta all arrive in Del Taco locations today. To celebrate, the restaurant is changing its name to Del Torta for the week....
CBS 46
CBS 46
Georgia’s Democratic lawmakers want answers about Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia lawmakers are now demanding answers from Wellstar about closing the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and his colleagues from Georgia’s congressional delegation have sent a letter to Wellstar’s CEO Candice Saunders urging the company to “reverse course” on their decision to close the hospital.
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
CBS 46
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
CBS 46
Standing with Survivors: Atlanta program aims to help victims of partner abuse
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In Georgia, there are more than 50,000 domestic violence crisis calls made each year. Atlanta leads the state in the number of domestic violence fatalities and near fatalities. With the burden of seeking safety often falling on the shoulders of the victim, available help is paramount.
fox5atlanta.com
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
CBS 46
Officers give final farewell to Lithonia’s only K9 officer
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officers from several jurisdictions gathered Thursday for a final farewell to the Lithonia Police Department’s first and only K9 officer. Officers from the City of Atlanta, Decatur, and DeKalb County, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, took part in the processional, which began at the Village Veterinary Clinic in downtown Decatur and ended at Wheeler PETuary in Covington.
CBS 46
Delta pilots picket at Atlanta airport, nationwide ahead of Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of Delta Airline Pilots took to the picket lines nationwide on Thursday to send a message to Delta management and Labor Day travelers that they want a new contract. Delta Pilots and the Air Line Pilot Association claim that Delta Pilots have been working under...
