CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Smooth & Groove smoothies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s National Fruit and Veggies Month, so Smooth & Groove stopped by for Food Truck Friday! CEO Keon Davis showed off the company’s smoothies.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | Labor Day weekend 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Labor Day weekend and there are going to be multiple big events in metro Atlanta, including Dragon Con, college football, Atlanta Black Pride festivities, Marietta Art in the Park and more. See complete list below:. FRIDAY. Dragon Con is taking over downtown Atlanta. It’s...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Del Taco adds Mexican-style sandwiches to menu

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Del Taco has added Mexican-style sandwiches to its classic menu. The Carne Asada & Queso Torta, Chicken BLT Torta, and Crispy Chicken & Guac Torta all arrive in Del Taco locations today. To celebrate, the restaurant is changing its name to Del Torta for the week....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Georgia’s Democratic lawmakers want answers about Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia lawmakers are now demanding answers from Wellstar about closing the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and his colleagues from Georgia’s congressional delegation have sent a letter to Wellstar’s CEO Candice Saunders urging the company to “reverse course” on their decision to close the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Officers give final farewell to Lithonia’s only K9 officer

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officers from several jurisdictions gathered Thursday for a final farewell to the Lithonia Police Department’s first and only K9 officer. Officers from the City of Atlanta, Decatur, and DeKalb County, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, took part in the processional, which began at the Village Veterinary Clinic in downtown Decatur and ended at Wheeler PETuary in Covington.
LITHONIA, GA

