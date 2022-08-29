Pretrial date moved for driver accused of Columbiana business crash

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The driver who is accused of crashing into a Columbiana County law office has asked for his court hearing to be delayed.

According to Columbiana County Municipal Court documents, Christopher Reynolds, 34, is having his hearing delayed due to him residing in Baker, Florida. His attorney argued that Reynolds would be facing financial hardship if he would attend his hearing in Lisbon.

Reynolds’s attorney also said that he is under a medical restriction that forces him to not be able to travel longer than an hour away.

Reynolds has been charged with OVI, failure to control and obstructing official business for a crash that occurred on Aug. 17.

His pretrial has been rescheduled to Dec. 29, 2022, on Zoom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.