Georgia State

Comments / 4

SassyD
4d ago

No don’t wait until after November 8, 2022 because he will be protected by sovereign immunity. Kemp knows something he just afraid of Trump. Trump got all of them in his back pocket.

Reply
3
Robert Clubine III
4d ago

I never supported that our politicians are mostly immune from prosecution...we are a democracy, not a communist dictatorship...

Reply
2
Related
abovethelaw.com

Stacey Abrams Mops The Floor With Brian Kemp On Voting Rights

—During the most recent Georgia Gubernatorial Debate, Governor Brian Kemp asked Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams a disingenuous question insinuating that Abrams was asking Georgians to break the law to vote for her. Instead Abrams took the sitting governor to task over his purging of voter rolls and reiterated her position that all legally eligible voters should be empowered to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference

ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
CBS News

Federal judge to rule on Trump's request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago evidence

A federal judge in Florida heard arguments Thursday from the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers over his request to appoint a neutral third party, known as a special master, to review the evidence seized during the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Debra Alfarone from West Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss that and more.
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters

NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Democrats see an opening in 2022’s midterm elections

Democrats in Georgia see their power on the rise after narrowly winning its presidential votes and both U.S. Senate seats in the past two years. But success at the state level has not yet materialized, and the 2022 midterms are proving to be a challenge. After losing in 2018 by about 55,000 votes, Stacey Abrams […] The post Georgia Democrats see an opening in 2022’s midterm elections appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire

ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. WellStar announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents. “For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. But those efforts, including possible partnerships with government agencies, did not materialize, she said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia's gas tax suspension extended, again, governor says

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia's gas tax suspension on Thursday. Since the original suspension of the gas tax, Gov. Kemp has extended it three times. The latest extension will last through Oct. 12. Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and...
GEORGIA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
CBS News

Texas sends migrants north by bus; U.S. ends a program for at-risk Afghans

Dozens of migrants have arrived in Chicago by bus from Texas as part of an ongoing policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot to send migrants to cities including New York and Washington, D.C. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" with more on that plus the end to a special immigration process for at-risk Afghans.
TEXAS STATE
