SassyD
4d ago
No don’t wait until after November 8, 2022 because he will be protected by sovereign immunity. Kemp knows something he just afraid of Trump. Trump got all of them in his back pocket.
Robert Clubine III
4d ago
I never supported that our politicians are mostly immune from prosecution...we are a democracy, not a communist dictatorship...
abovethelaw.com
Stacey Abrams Mops The Floor With Brian Kemp On Voting Rights
—During the most recent Georgia Gubernatorial Debate, Governor Brian Kemp asked Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams a disingenuous question insinuating that Abrams was asking Georgians to break the law to vote for her. Instead Abrams took the sitting governor to task over his purging of voter rolls and reiterated her position that all legally eligible voters should be empowered to vote.
Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference
ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
nowhabersham.com
State subpoenas media texts and emails from critic of Georgia electronic voting system
(GA Recorder) — A plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the state’s electronic voting system is being subpoenaed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board for information that would include her communication with reporters. A subpoena filed Monday in U.S. District Court of Northern...
Federal judge to rule on Trump's request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago evidence
A federal judge in Florida heard arguments Thursday from the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers over his request to appoint a neutral third party, known as a special master, to review the evidence seized during the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined Debra Alfarone from West Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss that and more.
Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters
NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
Georgia Democrats see an opening in 2022’s midterm elections
Democrats in Georgia see their power on the rise after narrowly winning its presidential votes and both U.S. Senate seats in the past two years. But success at the state level has not yet materialized, and the 2022 midterms are proving to be a challenge. After losing in 2018 by about 55,000 votes, Stacey Abrams […] The post Georgia Democrats see an opening in 2022’s midterm elections appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Pennsylvania offers a one-time pardon application for select lower-level marijuana convictions
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced a joint effort Thursday to pardon many people convicted with non-violent marijuana offenses. The large-scale project, called the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project, will allow people with select convictions to submit an application online for an official pardon from the state.
Sarah Palin loses Alaska House special election to Democrat Mary Peltola
History was made in Alaska on Wednesday as Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska's only U.S. House seat. Peltola will be the first Indigenous Alaskan to serve in the House and the first woman to represent Alaska in Congress. Peltola's opponents included former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire
ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. WellStar announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents. “For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. But those efforts, including possible partnerships with government agencies, did not materialize, she said.
Georgia's gas tax suspension extended, again, governor says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia's gas tax suspension on Thursday. Since the original suspension of the gas tax, Gov. Kemp has extended it three times. The latest extension will last through Oct. 12. Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and...
AZFamily
Arizona man sentenced to prison for illegally voting in 2020 election
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona man who was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 general election will spend half a year in prison for his crimes. Victor Manuel Aguirre was sentenced to six months behind bars on Monday as part of a plea deal. A grand jury indicted the 47-year-old from Sahuarita, a town in Pima County, last year after investigators said he registered to vote and cast a ballot in the 2020 election even though he was a convicted felon. They also said he filled out the voter registration form while jailed in Pima County.
CBS Evening News, September 1, 2022
Mississippi water crisis extends into fourth day; Sarah Palin loses Alaska House special election to Democrat Mary Peltola.
Texas sends migrants north by bus; U.S. ends a program for at-risk Afghans
Dozens of migrants have arrived in Chicago by bus from Texas as part of an ongoing policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot to send migrants to cities including New York and Washington, D.C. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Scott MacFarlane on "Red and Blue" with more on that plus the end to a special immigration process for at-risk Afghans.
FBI agents search New York and Florida properties linked to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg
U.S. federal agents on Thursday simultaneously searched properties in Manhattan, a posh Hamptons beach community, and an exclusive Miami island, all of which have been linked to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, whose $120 million yacht was seized in April. The FBI confirmed it was at a Park Avenue high-rise,...
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia nonprofit connected to Sen Raphael Warnock to receive federal COVID relief money to fight homelessness
(The Center Square) — Georgia is giving more than $62.4 million in federal COVID relief money to groups fighting homelessness and housing insecurity worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is allocating American Rescue Plan and State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars to the 20 projects receiving money. The allocations...
WRDW-TV
Georgia to use COVID-19 cash for community improvements
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
thesource.com
Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis Defends Using Rap Lyrics As Criminal Evidence In Drug Rich Gang and YSL R.I.C.O. Cases
In a new press conference, Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis defended using rap lyrics as criminal evidence in the YSL and Drug Rich Gang R.I.C.O. cases. This comes after 26 alleged members of the Drug Rich Gang were arrested in Atlanta and have been in connection with a string of high profile home invasions and other violent crimes in the Atlanta area.
Mississippi officials issue warnings amid urgent water crisis
Conditions remain dire in Jackson, Mississippi, where an urgent water crisis is ongoing. Officials have issued warnings against using the water in certain circumstances with no end in sight. Elise Preston has more.
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
