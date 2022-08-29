Police: Man on homemade motorcycle killed in hit-and-run accident

Tucson police say a man on a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

Police say the wreck happened at about 8 in the evening in the 2100 block of West Grant Road.

Officers confirm the man was found dead at the scene. He was riding the motorcycle when a vehicle hit him.

The crash was not on a private roadway.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

