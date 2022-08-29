ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man on homemade motorcycle killed in hit-and-run accident

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Tucson police say a man on a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

Police say the wreck happened at about 8 in the evening in the 2100 block of West Grant Road.

Officers confirm the man was found dead at the scene. He was riding the motorcycle when a vehicle hit him.

The crash was not on a private roadway.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

