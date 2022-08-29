Read full article on original website
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Allston Christmas is back this year; Here’s what people are seeing on the streets as leases begin in Boston
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Boston. Not Christmas — Allston Christmas. Allston Christmas occurs every year on Sept. 1. It is the day where 70% of leases start in Boston, Roaming Boston wrote. On this “chaotic day,” thousands of students and other movers begin the process of moving into new residences in the city.
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
Most Romantic Hotels in Boston
Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Want to make the most of your couples’ vacation? Consider booking a trip to Boston. Known for its charming maze...
5 emerging restaurants in Boston to watch out for
The Boston restaurant scene is historic, with some restaurants dating back to colonial times. However, there are also new emerging chains coming to take their place among the seasoned classics. Check out these five chains in the following video:. Anna’s Taqueria: A six-unit chain based in Boston focusing on burritos...
Lights, Camera, Action: There’s a New Movie & TV Studio Coming to Massachusetts
Is New England (kind-of) the New Hollywood? Hocus Pocus 2 and Don't Look Up are two of the latest movies to have been filmed in New England, with Finestkind filming right now in the Boston metro area. But the IMDb list is crazy long, and includes television shows like HBO's...
Boston Isn’t the Rudest City in America, but It is Ranked in the Top 5
It seems Boston just can’t finish first in anything in 2022. During the same summer the Red Sox stand a distant fifth in the American League East, the Hub ranked fifth in a list of the Rudest Cities in America, according to a study conducted by the website Preply.
Famous golfers in Mass. ahead of controversial new tournament
BOLTON, Mass. — "We all believe it is the future of golf," Sergio Garcia said about the LIV Golf Invitational Boston. "Keeping it fresher, keeping it quicker and all the things that people are asking for, so we're very excited about it."
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Labor Day Events in Boston for 2022: Enjoy the long weekend with this list of fun things to do & activities!
Labor day is oh so near! And while it also signifies the end of summer, that doesn’t mean the fun is going to stop any time soon. On the contrary, Labor day in Boston just means so much more fun and excitement. And right now, there is already a fantastic lineup of Boston Labor day events that are just waiting for you.
Brick Fest Live, which features life-size LEGO models, to come to Massachusetts in October
Calling all LEGO fans. Brick Fest Live is heading to Massachusetts. “Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love of LEGO, Brick Fest Live allows families to enjoy mind‐blowing creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy,” the Washington State Fair wrote about the event last month.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Luxury Home of the Week: A contemporary farmhouse in Milton for $3.5 million
The new home has four bedrooms and six full baths. This luxury property, built just this year, combines crisp contemporary elements with cozy farmhouse allure. Matthew Freeman of Coldwell Banker Realty – Milton listed the home at 320 Fairmount Ave. in Milton for $3,500,000 on Aug. 22. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom property measures 6,282 square feet across three levels.
4 RI beaches closed to swimming
The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
Master Over 40 Challenges & Enter An Alternate Universe at This Cool Spot in Natick
Up for a challenge? Level99 is the perfect spot for adrenaline junkies and gamers, and it’s only an hour away from the SouthCoast. Taking over 48,000 square feet of Natick Mall in Natick, Level99 is a “first-of-its-kind destination” for challenge-based entertainment, accompanied by an elevated menu in its very own taproom.
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
Local Catch Of The Week: Lexi Jordan From Shrewsbury, MA
You can take the girl out of Shrewsbury, but you can never take the New England out of the girl. This talented young singer/songwriter is ready to embark on the next phase of her career. And that requires a move to Nashville. My Local Catch of the Week, Lexi Jordan from Shrewsbury, MA certainly sounds ready to spread her wings and fly.
Marriott's AC Hotel Downtown/Waterfront Sizzles with Style in Historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Are you seeking the historic charm of a coastal New England getaway yet craving accommodations where you can enjoy the latest trends, design and amenities? You will find just the right mix of American heritage, culture, cuisine and fresh sea air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Accommodations. “Hotels should serve as...
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
Tensions, accusations of racism erupt during Boston City Council meeting
Tensions boiling over on Wednesday inside and outside the Boston City Council chamber. The serious concerns raised suggesting the Boston City Council is racially divided. And it all came to a head during debate over the handling of sex assault allegations against one of their own. “I walked into this...
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!
(HINGHAM, MA) You're invited to enjoy an evening under the stars enjoying food, dancing, and watching the Hingham fireworks display! Harbor Feast is back for another year of festivities celebrating historic Hingham Harbor. This year Harbor Feast is offering youth tickets, making this a fun, family event!
