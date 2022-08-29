Get pumped: Here’s when Pumpkin Spice Lattes return to Starbucks

Get pumped: Pumpkin Spice Lattes return to Starbucks this week.

PSLs are back on the menu as of Tuesday.

It’s the drink’s 19th year ringing in the fall season.

Also returning to the menu this year are Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Macchiato, now made with oat milk.

Fall flavors are also back in the bakery case with the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone, as well as a new owl-shaped cake pop.

According to CNN, Starbucks is entering the PSL battle later than its rivals this year. Krispy Kreme brought back its fall drinks on Aug. 8, and Dunkin’ added pumpkin-flavored drinks and snacks on Aug. 18.

