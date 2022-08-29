Peacock is putting Rutherford Falls in its rearview mirror, canceling the Ed Helms comedy after two seasons, TVLine has learned. The series starred Helms (The Office) as Nathan Rutherford and Jana Schmieding (Reservation Dogs) as Reagan Wells, two lifelong best friends who found themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town got an unexpected wake-up call. Additional cast members included Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek) as Josh Carter and Jesse Leigh (Heathers) as Bobbie Yang. Season 2, which dropped in its entirety on June 16, followed Nathan and Reagan as they helped each other tackle work, romance, and major changes to their small town...

