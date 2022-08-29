Not! But that is your opinion. I grew up watching them and I still love their movies. I personally am glad they are back together working. Their movies are great 😃👍 . Can't wait to see it!!!.
Great! I'm glad they're making scary movies for teens and preteens. It's like you either watch R rated gory movies, which are not age appropriate or liked even by some adults, or there's not much out there. We enjoyed the Goosebumps movies, glad there will be another one, this time with these legendary comedians.
At 78 yrs old, Chevy Chase can no longer be a "physically committed actor". He's more of a physically limited actor. I watched an interview of him in his small, cramped, cluttered home. I'm sure Chevy will be extremely excited to get a movie paycheck, it's been decades.
Comments / 89