Knoxville, TN

WATE

List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Truck hits electric pole in Knoxville causing 300 to lose power

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lane is closed on Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board. KUB shared on Twitter that a truck hit an electric pole on Northshore Dr. Friday morning. The agency currently is working to repair the damage to the “electric infrastructure” from the wreck. The closure on Northshore Drive will continue as crews work.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center receives 20 more beagles for adoption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee facility accepted more beagles on Thursday after receiving several from a mass-breeding facility in early August. Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles and has taken in 40 beagles since August. The Young-Williams accepted the first group of 20 beagles into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Make your UT Gameday “pop”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A timeless snack is perfect for your next tailgate. Proper Popcorn specializes in making the best popcorn that has over 50 flavors. From traditional movie theater butter to even a birthday cake flavor, you can find the perfect taste for everyone in the family. Co-founder...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
WATE

UT Gameday fashion for all ages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KoPita offers fresh and authentic Mediterranean cuisine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KoPita has quickly become a East Tennessee favorite for those looking for fresh ingredients and great flavor. Now KoPita is expanding to a larger space at the Embassy Suites in downtown Knoxville. Finding authentic Mediterranean food in East Tennessee can be a little tricky, that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
brianhornback.com

Is the Knox Sheriff Now the Accident Report Writer?

Beginning today September 1, 2022 Knoxville Police will not respond to non injury wrecks by order of Chief Paul Noel. TN State Law states here any accident with more than $1,500 damage must be reported to the State. So, are the drivers suppose to decide if it $1,500 on the scene? Who writes the report and sends it to state Department of Safety?
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population

For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New business moves into historic Gay Street building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New dog daycare opens in Knoxville

Dogtopia in Knoxville offers a new dog daycare option in Knoxville. Brent Smith says getting key to Knox County was complete …. Student safety around University of Tennessee’s campus. Residents get extra time after Jacksboro apartments …. Dunkin’ celebrates Vols kickoff with special donut. New species of salamander...
KNOXVILLE, TN

