Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
WATE
List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
Search for Knoxville man last seen in March ongoing
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public as investigators search for a man who has been missing since late March.
WATE
Truck hits electric pole in Knoxville causing 300 to lose power
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lane is closed on Northshore Drive at Kensington Drive, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board. KUB shared on Twitter that a truck hit an electric pole on Northshore Dr. Friday morning. The agency currently is working to repair the damage to the “electric infrastructure” from the wreck. The closure on Northshore Drive will continue as crews work.
WATE
Young-Williams Animal Center receives 20 more beagles for adoption
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee facility accepted more beagles on Thursday after receiving several from a mass-breeding facility in early August. Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles and has taken in 40 beagles since August. The Young-Williams accepted the first group of 20 beagles into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations.
Reward offered to find vandals who damaged equipment at much debated, much loved West Knox neighborhood site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County developer is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who vandalized heavy equipment used to prepare long-vacant land for a small commercial center that neighbors have vehemently fought. Sometime over the weekend of Aug. 26-29, someone spray painted inside the cabs of several...
WATE
Make your UT Gameday “pop”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A timeless snack is perfect for your next tailgate. Proper Popcorn specializes in making the best popcorn that has over 50 flavors. From traditional movie theater butter to even a birthday cake flavor, you can find the perfect taste for everyone in the family. Co-founder...
3 dead after truck overturns in Tellico Plains
Three people are dead following a crash on August 31 in Monroe County.
WATE
UT Gameday fashion for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
Extra time for Jacksboro residents after rent raises by 60 percent
Janie Osborne and Miss Mae were given 30 days to move or sign a new lease at the substantial increase. The women have been given extra time to look for a new apartment. Their apartment manager sent them a letter days after Don Dare's report on August 16.
People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to speeding drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes. "They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said. She and other neighbors are concerned about a...
WATE
KoPita offers fresh and authentic Mediterranean cuisine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KoPita has quickly become a East Tennessee favorite for those looking for fresh ingredients and great flavor. Now KoPita is expanding to a larger space at the Embassy Suites in downtown Knoxville. Finding authentic Mediterranean food in East Tennessee can be a little tricky, that...
brianhornback.com
Is the Knox Sheriff Now the Accident Report Writer?
Beginning today September 1, 2022 Knoxville Police will not respond to non injury wrecks by order of Chief Paul Noel. TN State Law states here any accident with more than $1,500 damage must be reported to the State. So, are the drivers suppose to decide if it $1,500 on the scene? Who writes the report and sends it to state Department of Safety?
WATE
Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population
For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
wvlt.tv
New business moves into historic Gay Street building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
UPDATE: Florida man found safe after being reported missing in Knoxville
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
WATE
New dog daycare opens in Knoxville
Dogtopia in Knoxville offers a new dog daycare option in Knoxville. Brent Smith says getting key to Knox County was complete …. Student safety around University of Tennessee’s campus. Residents get extra time after Jacksboro apartments …. Dunkin’ celebrates Vols kickoff with special donut. New species of salamander...
