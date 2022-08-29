Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
wearegreenbay.com
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute man receives sentence for killing his grandparents
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The man responsible for killing his own grandparents received his prison sentence on Friday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office tells Local 5 that 20-year-old Alexander Kraus received two life sentences and will have parole eligibility after 40 years. Kraus was found guilty...
Second man suspected in April Green Bay homicide now in Brown County Jail
A second suspect in a Green Bay homicide that happened in April is now in custody, according to Brown County Jail records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Complaint: Man accused in Door County hit-and-run death ingested medications
According to the complaint, Josh Gann reportedly told people in a bar that he had recently ingested 19 different medications.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Man steals construction tools in Wrightstown, wearing Hi-Vis vest, hard hat and sandals
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On August 27, a man broke into several enclosed construction trailers and stole a variety of tools. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, the man entered Bay Area Granite and Materials around 7 p.m., wearing a Hi-Vis safety vest, a hard hat, and sandals. Officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with fourth OWI, possession of THC
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old female from the City of Green Bay was arrested on Wednesday by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, her fourth offense. On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol observed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Wanted homicide suspect arrested in Green Bay, total in custody climbs to 3
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The third wanted suspect for a Green Bay homicide that happened back in April has reportedly been arrested. According to Brown County arrest records, 31-year-old Alejandro Cantu was arrested on September 1. He was arrested on eight charges. Those charges are:. Probation Violation. Maintain...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
88-year-old Sheboygan woman dies in Manitowoc crash
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving an 88-year-old woman from Sheboygan.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman, awaiting court date for OWI, arrested again for Operating While Intoxicated
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who’s awaiting her plea hearing on an OWI charge in Marinette County was arrested again Wednesday morning for OWI. A state trooper says Amy Lance, 51, was seen making unsafe lane deviations on Highway 41 in Oconto County. The trooper said she showed signs of impairment, and after she was given a field sobriety test she was arrested for OWI 4th offense -- but it might become her fifth. Online court records show she has a plea hearing in October for OWI (4th Offense) in neighboring Marinette County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County
CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
Fox11online.com
Complaint: Fatal drunk driving crash suspect had cold medicine and alcohol in system
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) – The suspect in a fatal drunk driving crash had a combination of cold medicine and alcohol in the hours before a crash, and blew a .234 – nearly three times the legal driving limit, according to a criminal complaint. Joshua Gann, 43, was charged...
Fond du Lac man faces homicide charge, allegedly shot victim four times
Timothy Brown faces one charge of first-degree homicide and one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon for allegedly shooting Brandon Johnson four times on Aug. 20.
wearegreenbay.com
Taylor Schabusiness changes plea, trial delayed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay woman accused of gruesomely murdering Shad Thyrion was back in court on Thursday for a status conference. 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness changed her plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is charged with 1st-Degree Intentional homicide, Mutilating...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano law enforcement hands out gifts to safe drivers
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Some lucky drivers were pulled over in a Wisconsin county for a reason that wasn’t involving traffic violations. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies gave $10 checks, free cones from Dairy Queen, and t-shirts to drivers caught wearing their seatbelts on Wednesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Chief talks about the rise in fentanyl and the importance of communicating with the public
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and discussed everything from the department’s new Communications Coordinator position, as well as the increased presence of fentanyl in the area and how the department is working to combat the issue. Davis was joined...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Three People Arrested In Manitowoc Drug Bust
Three people charged following their arrests Wednesday at a Manitowoc residence on drug charges appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court this afternoon for bail hearings. 29-year-old Tessie Wells and 30-year-old Daniel Wagner of Manitowoc, along with 30-year-old Tyler Hoffman of Two Rivers are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia and being the Keeper of a drug house.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac murder victim shot four times, once between the eyes
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators say what started out as a night celebrating Brandon Johnson’s 40th birthday ended with him dead, the victim of a homicide. Johnson was shot four times--once between the eyes--after an argument in Fond du Lac, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.
Comments / 5