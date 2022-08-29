Details released on Amarillo Hispanic Heritage Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will team up to host the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon and award celebration on Oct. 12.

Organizers for the event detailed that lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. while the program will begin at 12 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

The national theme for the event will be “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation,” and organizers detailed that the celebration will honor and recognize the Hispanic community along with local area leaders.

“We are excited to partner with the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for this celebration,” said Mary Bralley, event chair. “The Barrio has a long history of resilience and ingenuity, and we are glad to be able to share stories from residents to those in attendance. And in keeping with tradition, awards will be presented to local leaders and volunteers. All we need from you is your nomination!”

Here is the list of award nomination categories released by event organizers:

Young Rising Star : A person that has demonstrated leadership ability in their school, church and/or family and has exhibited strong leadership skills in the Hispanic community;

: A person that has demonstrated leadership ability in their school, church and/or family and has exhibited strong leadership skills in the Hispanic community; Business Community Service : A company serving Hispanic businesses. A business that has provided strong support and/or encouraged Hispanic community volunteerism;

: A company serving Hispanic businesses. A business that has provided strong support and/or encouraged Hispanic community volunteerism; Hispanic Women of the Year : A woman who has distinguished herself in an organization, her profession and in the Hispanic community;

: A woman who has distinguished herself in an organization, her profession and in the Hispanic community; Hispanic Man of the Year : A man who has distinguished himself in an organization, his profession and the Hispanic community;

: A man who has distinguished himself in an organization, his profession and the Hispanic community; Lifetime Heart of the Barrio : Nominations for a Hispanic person living or “In Memory of” someone who worked, lived, or volunteered in the Barrio neighborhood and made a significant change.

You can nominate an individual or business until Sept. 15 here.

Contact Teresa Kenedy at 806-437-6592 for more information along with ticket prices for the event.