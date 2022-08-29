In France, the distinction is made between a bread bakery (boulangerie) and a pastry shop (pâtisserie), and a similar dichotomy holds true in other places. In America, however, we tend to meld the two together with Yankee practicality, and our bakeries usually sell a wide range of flour-based (and/or gluten-free) baked goods, including breads, rolls, pastries, cakes and pies, and doughnuts, among other items. And if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that every town needs a good bakery. (There are also specialists, of course. For instance, this is the best donut shop in every state .)

If you’ve ever made a pie from scratch, rolled out your own sticky buns, or baked a fresh loaf of bread, you already know that baking can be a lot harder than it looks. Your adherence to quantities in your recipe has to be perfect, yeast needs to be given time to do its thing (if it’s involved), and it all needs to be baked at the correct temperature, for just the right amount of time. Now imagine scaling up production to serve up to hundreds of customers every day, all while making a profit, and you’ll understand just how hard it can be to run a bakery. Luckily for us, there are hardy souls everywhere around the country who have both the skill and the determination to do it.

To determine the best bakery in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles and rankings on a variety of sites including Eater , Taste of Home , Mashed , Mental Floss , Love Food , and Business Insider , as well as local and regional sources, basing our final choices on editorial discretion.

Click here to see the best bakery in every state

There are lots of different kinds of bakeries out there. In some, fresh-baked breads are front and center, while some are known for their cupcakes, pies, or croissants. Some follow recipes that have been passed down over generations, while others develop their own. Certain examples feature baked goods native to Latin America or Central Europe, while others offer specialties popular in their corners of the country - like kolaches in Texas or mochi donuts in Hawaii. ( This is the most iconic dessert in every state .)

Whatever they serve, a great bakery can be more than just a place to grab a macaron or a Parker House roll or a loaf of rye: It can be the cornerstone of a community.

Alabama: The Continental Bakery

> Location: Birmingham

> Sample specialty: Wild yeast sourdough bread

Alaska: Marlo's Bakery

> Location: Fairbanks

> Sample specialty: Pecan sticky bun

ALSO READ: The Best Donut Shop in Every State

Arizona: Squarz Bakery & Café

> Location: Tempe & Scottsdale

> Sample specialty: Kouign amann

Arkansas: Dempsey Bakery

> Location: Little Rock

> Sample specialty: Jacob's banana chocolate chip cookie

California: Acme Bread Company

> Location: Berkeley & San Francisco

> Sample specialty: Buckwheat meteil bread

Colorado: Babette's Bakery

> Location: Longmont

> Sample specialty: Oatmeal porridge loaf

Connecticut: Nana's Bakery & Pizza

> Location: Mystic

> Sample specialty: Cacio e pepe sourdoughnut (made to order)

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Pie Shop in Every State

Delaware: Sweet Somethings

> Location: Wilmington

> Sample specialty: Chocolate espresso cake

Florida: Yalaha Bakery

> Location: Yalaha

> Sample specialty: Pretzel roll with cheese

Georgia: Proof Bakeshop

> Location: Atlanta

> Sample specialty: Lemon cream cake

Hawaii: Liliha Bakery

> Location: Honolulu

> Sample specialty: Pot mochi donut

Idaho: Flight of Fancy Bakery

> Location: Donnelly

> Sample specialty: Huckleberry cream cheese danish

ALSO READ: The Most Iconic Dessert in Every State

Illinois: Weber's Bakery

> Location: Chicago

> Sample specialty: Buttermilk pound cake

Indiana: Amelia's Bread

> Location: Indianapolis

> Sample specialty: Pullman sandwich loaf

Iowa: Deluxe Cakes and Pastries

> Location: Iowa City

> Sample specialty: Parker House roll

Kansas: Augustine's Bakery

> Location: Hays

> Sample specialty: Black Forest cheesecake

Kentucky: Bluegrass Baking Company

> Location: Lexington

> Sample specialty: Bohemian beer bread

ALSO READ: Best Independent Coffee Shop in Every State

Louisiana: La Boulangerie

> Location: New Orleans

> Sample specialty: Cinnamon walnut churro

Maine: Standard Baking Co.

> Location: Portland

> Sample specialty: Pistachio shortbread

Maryland: The Breadery

> Location: Catonsville

> Sample specialty: Baguette

Massachusetts: Berkshire Mountain Bakery

> Location: Housatonic & Pittsfield

> Sample specialty: Jalapeño and cheese mini ciabatta

Michigan: Zingerman's Bakehouse

> Location: Ann Arbor

> Sample specialty: Jewish rye bread

ALSO READ: America’s Most Iconic Sandwiches

Minnesota: Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris

> Location: St. Paul

> Sample specialty: Paris Brest

Mississippi: The Bottletree Bakery

> Location: Oxford

> Sample specialty: Monkey bread

Missouri: Nathaniel Reid Bakery

> Location: Kirkwood

> Sample specialty: Four cheese and honey focaccia

Montana: Black Cat Bake Shop

> Location: Missoula

> Sample specialty: Cinnamon pecan rugelach

Nevada: La Belle Terre Bakery & Café

> Location: Las Vegas

> Sample specialty: Opéra cake

ALSO READ: The Best Donut Shop in Every State

Nebraska: Olsen Bake Shop

> Location: Omaha

> Sample specialty: Houska bread

New Hampshire: Polish Princess

> Location: Lancaster

> Sample specialty: Vollkornbrot (sourdough rye bread with sunflower seeds)

New Jersey: Balthazar Bakery

> Location: Englewood

> Sample specialty: Gruyère-chive bun

New Mexico: Golden Crown Panaderia

> Location: Albuquerque

> Sample specialty: Original New Mexico green chile bread

New York: Sullivan Street Bakery

> Location: New York City

> Sample specialty: Pizza bianca (flatbread)

North Carolina: Amélie's French Bakery and Café

> Location: Charlotte

> Sample specialty: Salted caramel brownie macaron

ALSO READ: This Is the Best Pie Shop in Every State

North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café

> Location: Fargo

> Sample specialty: Pecan sticky roll

Ohio: Blackbird Baking Company

> Location: Lakewood

> Sample specialty: Cherry almond scone

Oklahoma: Front Porch Bakery

> Location: Claremore

> Sample specialty: Lemon poppy seed muffin

Oregon: Ken's Artisan Bakery

> Location: Portland

> Sample specialty: Hazelnut butter cookie

Pennsylvania: La Gourmandine

> Location: Pittsburgh

> Sample specialty: Madeleines au chocolat

ALSO READ: The Most Iconic Dessert in Every State

Rhode Island: Pastiche Fine Desserts

> Location: Providence

> Sample specialty: Chocolate éclaire

South Carolina: Sugar Bake Shop

> Location: Charleston

> Sample specialty: Red velvet cupcake

South Dakota: CH Pâtisserie

> Location: Sioux Falls

> Sample specialty: Classic croissant

Tennessee: Muddy's Bake Shop

> Location: Memphis

> Sample specialty: Chocolate peanut butter bar

Texas: Kolache Haven

> Location: Denton

> Sample specialty: Jumbo cheese kolache

ALSO READ: Best Independent Coffee Shop in Every State

Utah: Eva's Bakery

> Location: Salt Lake City

> Sample specialty: Date cake with butter cream

Vermont: King Arthur Café, Bakery & Store

> Location: Norwich

> Sample specialty: Rye sea salt brownie

Virginia: Sub Rosa Bakery

> Location: Richmond

> Sample specialty: Fig and cheese croissant

Washington: Bakery Nouveau

> Location: Seattle

> Sample specialty: Olive fougasse

West Virginia: Shepherdstown Sweet Shop

> Location: Shepherdstown

> Sample specialty: Pepperoni roll

ALSO READ: America’s Most Iconic Sandwiches

Wisconsin: Peter Sciortino Bakery

> Location: Milwaukee

> Sample specialty: Cranberry scone

Wyoming: Persephone Bakery

> Location: Jackson Hole & Wilson

> Sample specialty: Chocolate bundt cake

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .