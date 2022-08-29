Read full article on original website
Related
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Woman furious when 4-year-old daughter catches her husband kissing the nanny
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Image created by the author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art.
14 Married People Whose Sense Of Humor May Have Landed Them A Permanent Spot In The Doghouse
These spouses are walking a fine line between funny and divorced.
Comments / 0