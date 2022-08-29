Read full article on original website
Local duo Jasha performing at All Bands on Deck festival next weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Josh and Sasha Sauer make up the duo Jasha gives Local 5 Live a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
Fireworks show rescheduled for Ashwaubenon, pairs with Oktoberfest food truck rally and concert
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon has rescheduled its fireworks display that was originally supposed to take place on August 13. The 25-minute Village of Ashwaubenon Sesquicentennial fireworks celebration will take place at Ashwaubomay Park, and the display will be set up on the northern tip of the park.
French and Indian War Encampment event this weekend at Heritage Hill
(WFRV) – It’s a hands-on look at civilian and soldier life during the fur trade era. Local 5 Live gets details on a history lesson come to life, this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park. Details from heritagehillgb.org:. French and Indian War Encampment. When:. September 3, 2022 @...
Summer weather recap and the look ahead to fall
(WFRV) – September 1 marks the beginning of meteorological fall, but before we look ahead to the new season, let’s see how the summer shaped up in northeast Wisconsin. For the months of June, July, and August, the average temperature in the City of Green Bay was 70.4 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above average. This marks the 14th warmest summer on record.
Make and Take event from Kenny Rose Boutique adds school spirit to your closet
(WFRV) – Now that school is back in session, it’s time to rock some spirit wear. Kristen Clausen, owner of Kenny Rose Boutique gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at how you can join in her Make and Take event. The Make and Take event is...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
A traditional western clothing store is open on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY – Cowboys and gals rejoice, traditional and authentic western apparel is now available on Green Bay’s east side. Kaylee Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, opened Generations Vaquero Shop at 1930 E. Mason St. next to Papa John’s Pizza in March and have since seen shoppers from northeastern Wisconsin travel to look at their products.
Kites Over Lake Michigan adds magic to the sky this weekend in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – Make your own kite and watch the pros, Local 5 Live looks to the sky for a fun Labor Day weekend tradition in Two Rivers. The annual Kites Over Lake Michigan is this weekend at Two Rivers High School, 4519 Lincoln Avenue. Kite Making takes place Sunday from 9 – 11 am.
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area
(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
Resch Complex changes teams, switching soft drink brand
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center and Resch Expo has made the decision to switch sides when it comes to soft drinks. On Thursday, PMI Entertainment Group reached an agreement with WP Beverages, Green Bay’s independent Pepsi distributor, to serve a wide array of Pepsi products at the Resch Center and Resch Expo.
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade. The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the...
Bosse’s News & Tobacco in downtown Green Bay is forced to move, but where?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco is one of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin. The store began in 1898 and has only grown in popularity over the years, but after more than 100 years downtown, the store is forced to move. The question remains; where?
Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
Meet, greet, and adopt a new furry family member at ‘Homes for Dogs’ with Happily Ever After
(WFRV) – Usually, Cindy Loritz updates Local 5 Live viewers about the real estate market, but today she discusses another passion, helping shelter pets find homes. Cindy stopped by Local 5 Live along with Marcus from Happily Ever After – along with a very special guest, Donna – with details on a special event this weekend, Homes for Dogs.
Explore Downtown Neenah, have fun, and shop at Ultimate Ladies Day event
(WFRV) – It’s your chance to explore downtown Neenah with friends. Local 5 Live visited just two local businesses you can visit during the popular Ultimate Ladies Day, coming up soon in downtown Neenah, plus how to book your tickets so you don’t miss out. Details from...
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
