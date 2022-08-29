ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

French and Indian War Encampment event this weekend at Heritage Hill

(WFRV) – It’s a hands-on look at civilian and soldier life during the fur trade era. Local 5 Live gets details on a history lesson come to life, this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park. Details from heritagehillgb.org:. French and Indian War Encampment. When:. September 3, 2022 @...
wearegreenbay.com

Summer weather recap and the look ahead to fall

(WFRV) – September 1 marks the beginning of meteorological fall, but before we look ahead to the new season, let’s see how the summer shaped up in northeast Wisconsin. For the months of June, July, and August, the average temperature in the City of Green Bay was 70.4 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above average. This marks the 14th warmest summer on record.
A traditional western clothing store is open on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY – Cowboys and gals rejoice, traditional and authentic western apparel is now available on Green Bay’s east side. Kaylee Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, opened Generations Vaquero Shop at 1930 E. Mason St. next to Papa John’s Pizza in March and have since seen shoppers from northeastern Wisconsin travel to look at their products.
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area

(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
Resch Complex changes teams, switching soft drink brand

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center and Resch Expo has made the decision to switch sides when it comes to soft drinks. On Thursday, PMI Entertainment Group reached an agreement with WP Beverages, Green Bay’s independent Pepsi distributor, to serve a wide array of Pepsi products at the Resch Center and Resch Expo.
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade. The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the...
Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon

(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
License plate readers helped catch suspect: Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say Alejandro Cantu was caught thanks to the help of license plate readers across the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin. You might remember, Green Bay police started using the readers for a trial period that began this summer. And, it turns out, those cameras are helping solve all sorts of crimes.
