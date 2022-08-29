ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

WYTV.com

Details of Niles teachers’ improved 3-year contract

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — School continued in Niles on Thursday without any interruption. An agreement on a new teachers’ contract was reached just before it expired at midnight. Teachers approved it, and the Board of Education also passed it Thursday morning. The vote was 4-0 with one member...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Ursuline, Austintown Fitch & Liberty face penalties from OHSAA

The Ohio High School Athletic Association imposed the following penalties on three area schools that violated by-laws. Youngstown Ursuline High School violated Bylaw 4-9, Recruiting when personalized letters containing information pertaining only to the school’s athletic department were sent to prospective student-athletes in grades 7-12 in surrounding communities. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the Executive Director’s Office has imposed the following penalties: 1) Ursuline High School is hereby publicly reprimanded; 2) Ursuline High School has been fined $750; 3) Ursuline High School was required to complete training with their administrators and admissions department regarding the recruiting bylaw, and 4) any high school student-athlete who transfers into Ursuline High School after receiving one of the aforementioned letters will not be granted a transfer exception to restore full athletic eligibility.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Big gift jump starts Canfield Fair expansion

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Fair board members are celebrating a $1 million gift from the Youngstown Foundation. The money will be used to help expand the 4-H Event Center. Lynette Forde with the Youngstown Foundation said board members approached the organization in January asking for help to pay...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Ohio to Work thriving locally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — When you’re looking for a job it helps to have someone support you. There are many groups in the Mahoning Valley that will help and they’re doing a job better than expected. Ohio to Work sensed Ohioans wanted, needed and were looking for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wcn247.com

Fresh Faces: A student eager to complete her studies

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.– Anabella Pagley would first express that she prefers to go by Bella. Most people assume her nickname is Ana. While preparing for college, the one thing she looked forward to most was progressing closer to her desired goals of working in the dentistry field and finding a club that she is passionate about.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WYTV.com

New ceremony at Canfield Fair honors commitment to agriculture

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in its 176 years, the Canfield Fair now has an Agricultural Hall of Fame. Wednesday morning, the first eight inductees were honored. Organizers formed a committee after last year’s fair and decided it was time to pay tribute to those whose...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Local pastor chosen as diocese’s director of stewardship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese announced a pastor as the new Director of Stewardship and Development on Friday. Rev. David J. Bonnar appointed Rev. John-Michael Lavell as the director as of September 1. These new duties will be an addition to his responsibilities as Vicar for Missionary Discipleship and Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

High school & YSU football forecast: Weather into Labor Day weekend

High school football and Youngstown State University YSU football forecast update. This is a big weekend for both football and fairs across our region. Warmer temperatures and the risk for showers and storms will increase into the weekend. High school football games will have great weather as an area of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

WKBN handing out ‘Identi-Kits’ at fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — WKBN is handing out “Kids Identi-Kits” at the Canfield Fair on Thursday. A part of the Caring for Our Community campaign, the kits will be available at the Window World tent until 4 p.m. Thursday. The kits are a tool used by investigators...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Look to the sky Friday at the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Sebring has the tallest at 105 feet. It’s amazing. We get to this every year on Friday with the aerials and then show our...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Negotiations over; will Niles teachers strike?

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles School Board and teachers union reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday evening, and there will be no strike. Teachers could be heard saying, “See you in class tomorrow,” to the students that gathered to support them as they exited Ciminero’s Banquet Centre where they gathered to vote.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Local library provides more than just books

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- August is National Library Card sign up month. The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has more than just books. They also boast a 3-D printer and culinary literacy center. That’s where you can learn how to make nutritious meals. Another popular amenity is their...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
voiceofmotown.com

WATCH: West Virginia Fans Sing Sweet Caroline in Pittsburgh

Morgantown, West Virginia – The long-anticipated Backyard Brawl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pitt Panthers is approximately 3 hours from kickoff, and West Virginia fans have absolutely taken over Pittsburgh!. In a short video filmed by Ben Booth of The Ben Booth Show, a mob of West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WYTV.com

August weather recap for Youngstown

August has come to an end, and it is officially September and the start of Meteorological Fall. August overall was a warmer and drier month for most across the Valley. During the month, Youngstown saw a mix of above and below-average temperatures. Eighteen days recorded above-average temperatures, three days recorded normal temperatures and 10 days recorded below-normal temperatures.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football rivalry game reportedly runs out of beer

The Backyard Brawl matchup between No. 17 Pittsburgh and West Virginia has been a highly anticipated game and a great start to Week 1 of the 2022 season. The renewal of the rivalry has caused the largest attendance in the history of Pittsburgh sports, with an attendance record of 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA

