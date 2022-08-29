Read full article on original website
BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s energy crisis loomed larger Friday after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it couldn’t resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now, citing what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components, just hours before it was due to restart deliveries. The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of maintenance. It said in a social media post Friday evening that it had identified “malfunctions” of a turbine and added that the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated. It was the latest development in a saga in which Gazprom has advanced technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 — explanations that German officials have rejected as a cover for a political power play following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As news headlines go, Apple CEO Tim Cook probably couldn’t be happier with new research out on Friday that will fire up the old iPhone vs Android debate anew — and which represents a big milestone for Apple’s most important product just days before the iPhone 14 event on September 7.
The federal government’s jobs and skills summit wrapped up on Friday afternoon, after two days of meetings, panels and negotiation between employers, industry and business groups, unions and politicians. While many of the outcomes of the summit were neatly tied up before the event, the prime minister, Anthony Albanese,...
The latest annual overdose report from the Penington Institute, published on Wednesday, came with a stark warning for Australia about the powerful opioid fentanyl. “Australian overdose deaths involving fentanyl, along with two other synthetic opioids, pethidine and tramadol, have increased by 1,275% since 2006,” the report found. “Without decisive action, the slide into US-level overdose mortality seems not just possible, but assured.”
