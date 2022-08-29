ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s energy crisis loomed larger Friday after Russian energy giant Gazprom said it couldn’t resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now, citing what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components, just hours before it was due to restart deliveries. The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of maintenance. It said in a social media post Friday evening that it had identified “malfunctions” of a turbine and added that the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated. It was the latest development in a saga in which Gazprom has advanced technical problems as the reason for reducing gas flows through Nord Stream 1 — explanations that German officials have rejected as a cover for a political power play following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Guardian

US-level mortality? Sounding the alarm about fentanyl overdose in Australia

The latest annual overdose report from the Penington Institute, published on Wednesday, came with a stark warning for Australia about the powerful opioid fentanyl. “Australian overdose deaths involving fentanyl, along with two other synthetic opioids, pethidine and tramadol, have increased by 1,275% since 2006,” the report found. “Without decisive action, the slide into US-level overdose mortality seems not just possible, but assured.”
