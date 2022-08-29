Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
Explore Downtown Neenah, have fun, and shop at Ultimate Ladies Day event
(WFRV) – It’s your chance to explore downtown Neenah with friends. Local 5 Live visited just two local businesses you can visit during the popular Ultimate Ladies Day, coming up soon in downtown Neenah, plus how to book your tickets so you don’t miss out. Details from...
Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade. The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the...
Fireworks show rescheduled for Ashwaubenon, pairs with Oktoberfest food truck rally and concert
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon has rescheduled its fireworks display that was originally supposed to take place on August 13. The 25-minute Village of Ashwaubenon Sesquicentennial fireworks celebration will take place at Ashwaubomay Park, and the display will be set up on the northern tip of the park.
Local duo Jasha performing at All Bands on Deck festival next weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – They are just one of the over 100 bands performing live at over 20 bars. Josh and Sasha Sauer make up the duo Jasha gives Local 5 Live a preview of their music plus details on where you can see them as part of the All Bands on Deck festival happening next weekend in downtown Green Bay.
French and Indian War Encampment event this weekend at Heritage Hill
(WFRV) – It’s a hands-on look at civilian and soldier life during the fur trade era. Local 5 Live gets details on a history lesson come to life, this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park. Details from heritagehillgb.org:. French and Indian War Encampment. When:. September 3, 2022 @...
Kites Over Lake Michigan adds magic to the sky this weekend in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – Make your own kite and watch the pros, Local 5 Live looks to the sky for a fun Labor Day weekend tradition in Two Rivers. The annual Kites Over Lake Michigan is this weekend at Two Rivers High School, 4519 Lincoln Avenue. Kite Making takes place Sunday from 9 – 11 am.
New one-of-a-kind craft distillery coming to Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A UW-Oshkosh professor is taking his passion and turning it into a special business that connects history with unique drinks. Sturgeon Spirits will be the one and only craft distillery in Oshkosh. It's a project that's been years in the making and is almost ready to come to fruition.
Resch Complex changes teams, switching soft drink brand
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center and Resch Expo has made the decision to switch sides when it comes to soft drinks. On Thursday, PMI Entertainment Group reached an agreement with WP Beverages, Green Bay’s independent Pepsi distributor, to serve a wide array of Pepsi products at the Resch Center and Resch Expo.
Make and Take event from Kenny Rose Boutique adds school spirit to your closet
(WFRV) – Now that school is back in session, it’s time to rock some spirit wear. Kristen Clausen, owner of Kenny Rose Boutique gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at how you can join in her Make and Take event. The Make and Take event is...
Theater in Tisch Mills taking on famed ‘Cabaret’
TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present 10 performances of the noted musical “Cabaret” starting next week. Info: forstinn.org. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 10; 2 p.m. Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; 4 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
91-year-old Kewaunee woman makes bags for local literacy group
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin woman has been impacting the lives of students in Kewaunee schools for twenty years. Ninety-one-year-old Helen Clinton has been sewing bookworm bags for HCE literacy program for two decades. These bags are used by students to carry the free book they receive from...
Alzheimer’s Association opens new office in Green Bay, hopes to become a staple in community
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Alzheimer’s Association has opened a new office in the City of Green Bay, where it will serve families in northeast Wisconsin who are on a journey with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Located at 2700 Vernon Drive, staff members held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Musical ‘Xanadu’ opens next week in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Birder Players will present eight performances of the 1980s-driven musical “Xanadu” starting next week in the troupe’s Broadway Theatre, 123 S. Broadway. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept, 7, 8, 9; 4 p.m. Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14,...
Community Clothes Closets children's racks left bare
The prices of goods are still high, driving many people to consignment stores. This left the Community Clothes Closet children's racks nearly empty.
A traditional western clothing store is open on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY – Cowboys and gals rejoice, traditional and authentic western apparel is now available on Green Bay’s east side. Kaylee Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, opened Generations Vaquero Shop at 1930 E. Mason St. next to Papa John’s Pizza in March and have since seen shoppers from northeastern Wisconsin travel to look at their products.
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
