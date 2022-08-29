ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade. The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appleton, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Appleton, WI
Food & Drinks
wearegreenbay.com

French and Indian War Encampment event this weekend at Heritage Hill

(WFRV) – It’s a hands-on look at civilian and soldier life during the fur trade era. Local 5 Live gets details on a history lesson come to life, this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park. Details from heritagehillgb.org:. French and Indian War Encampment. When:. September 3, 2022 @...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

New one-of-a-kind craft distillery coming to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A UW-Oshkosh professor is taking his passion and turning it into a special business that connects history with unique drinks. Sturgeon Spirits will be the one and only craft distillery in Oshkosh. It's a project that's been years in the making and is almost ready to come to fruition.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cuisines#Sesame#Dance#Food Drink#The Cultural Cuisine Walk#Wfrv#The Cultural Cuisine#E College Ave#W College Ave#City Center#Curry Ramen Fika Coffee#Walnut St#Banana Pudding Uni Uni
wearegreenbay.com

Resch Complex changes teams, switching soft drink brand

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center and Resch Expo has made the decision to switch sides when it comes to soft drinks. On Thursday, PMI Entertainment Group reached an agreement with WP Beverages, Green Bay’s independent Pepsi distributor, to serve a wide array of Pepsi products at the Resch Center and Resch Expo.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Theater in Tisch Mills taking on famed ‘Cabaret’

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Forst Inn Arts Collective will present 10 performances of the noted musical “Cabaret” starting next week. Info: forstinn.org. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 10; 2 p.m. Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, 16; 4 p.m. Sept. 17; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; 4 p.m. Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
TISCH MILLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wearegreenbay.com

91-year-old Kewaunee woman makes bags for local literacy group

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin woman has been impacting the lives of students in Kewaunee schools for twenty years. Ninety-one-year-old Helen Clinton has been sewing bookworm bags for HCE literacy program for two decades. These bags are used by students to carry the free book they receive from...
KEWAUNEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Musical ‘Xanadu’ opens next week in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Birder Players will present eight performances of the 1980s-driven musical “Xanadu” starting next week in the troupe’s Broadway Theatre, 123 S. Broadway. Info: birderonbroadway.org. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept, 7, 8, 9; 4 p.m. Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14,...
DE PERE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

A traditional western clothing store is open on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY – Cowboys and gals rejoice, traditional and authentic western apparel is now available on Green Bay’s east side. Kaylee Sanchez and her husband, Gerardo, opened Generations Vaquero Shop at 1930 E. Mason St. next to Papa John’s Pizza in March and have since seen shoppers from northeastern Wisconsin travel to look at their products.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon

(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy