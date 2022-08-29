ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Resch Complex changes teams, switching soft drink brand

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center and Resch Expo has made the decision to switch sides when it comes to soft drinks. On Thursday, PMI Entertainment Group reached an agreement with WP Beverages, Green Bay’s independent Pepsi distributor, to serve a wide array of Pepsi products at the Resch Center and Resch Expo.
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Appleton, WI
Food & Drinks
wearegreenbay.com

French and Indian War Encampment event this weekend at Heritage Hill

(WFRV) – It’s a hands-on look at civilian and soldier life during the fur trade era. Local 5 Live gets details on a history lesson come to life, this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park. Details from heritagehillgb.org:. French and Indian War Encampment. When:. September 3, 2022 @...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area

(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade. The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon

(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

281 Victorian Village Drive #C28 Elkhart Lake WI

Heaven on Earth? Why I’d say this is close enough!!! Located on Elkhart Lake, this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a part of the historic Shore Club Resort and offers everything a vacation spot should. Amenities include water sport rentals, private beach, indoor and outdoor pool, game room, restaurant, tiki bar and theater.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘This Field Trip Stinks’, local author releases follow-up book to ‘My School Stinks’

(WFRV) – Sometimes going back to school just ‘stinks’. If your child is struggling with a new school or a new year, there are some great tools you can utilize. Local author Becky Scharnhorst stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at her first book, ‘My School Stinks’, the new follow-up release, ‘This Field Trip Stinks’ along with helpful journals which allows kids to voice their worries along with positive affirmations.
WAUTOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

New one-of-a-kind craft distillery coming to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A UW-Oshkosh professor is taking his passion and turning it into a special business that connects history with unique drinks. Sturgeon Spirits will be the one and only craft distillery in Oshkosh. It's a project that's been years in the making and is almost ready to come to fruition.
OSHKOSH, WI

