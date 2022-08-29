ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State announces new campus health recommendations

Penn State provided an update on the university’s recommendations and precautions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and monkeypox on Wednesday, according to an email sent to students. According to the email, Penn State is "seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases" on its campuses. With COVID testing fully voluntary, the only...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy