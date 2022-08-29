Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Opens ARPA Applications to Local Nonprofits
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Great Barrington has opened an application form process for local nonprofits seeking grants from American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the town. The town received $2,075,908 in ARPA funds to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 on households in Great Barrington. In April, the...
iBerkshires.com
Helen Moon Named BCC's first Heart of Service Alumni Award Winner
PITTSFIELD, MA — Helen Moon, a 2013 graduate of Berkshire Community College (BCC), has been named the first recipient of the Daniel Dillon ’62 Heart of Service Alumni Award. The award was created in remembrance of Dillon, a 1962 BCC graduate who was a pillar of community service....
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire NonProfits, BRPC to Host Nonprofit Workshops
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is teaming up with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission this fall to offer a series of free workshops to small and mid-sized nonprofits looking to increase their capacity and resilience. The "Level Up Series for Nonprofits" will take place in the...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Opens Applications for Cultural Activity Grants
LENOX, Mass. — Applications for funding community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs open this month and are due Oct. 17. The Lenox Cultural Council, in accordance with Massachusetts Cultural Council guidelines, has set an October 17 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. Applications open Sept. 1.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police Board Quits in Protest
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Five members of the Police Advisory Review Board have resigned, leaving only Lt. Col. Thomas Grady of the Sheriff's Department on the panel. Chair Ellen Maxon confirmed on Thursday that being barred from reviewing the report on the fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella was the final straw.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Theater Fundraiser Gains $20K First Week
ADAMS, Mass. — A fundraiser for the Adams Theater has brought in more than $20,000 in donations and pledges since it began last week, as progress on the theater's renovation continues. Contributions to the fundraiser will support costs associated with theater programming for the 2023 season. Yina Moore, founder...
iBerkshires.com
Community Honors Loved Ones on Overdose Awareness Day
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County had 62 fatal overdoses last year, 33 occurring in Pittsfield. Community members marked National Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday with a memorial at the Common and a vigil at Park Square. The event — organized by Living in Recovery — aimed to memorialize those...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Hires Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Director
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College has hired a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Former Director of Alumni Relations Antonia "Toni" Buckley has taken on the role of DEI director for the college. President Ellen Kennedy announced her appointment at the BCC Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
Former Springfield official Kevin Kennedy has died
The City of Springfield's former Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy has died.
iBerkshires.com
Defendants in Delacruz-Batista, Tatro Homicides Arraigned
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Superior Court on Monday arraigned the third of four defendants charged with murder in the homicide of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. Naquan Miller, 43, faces charges of murder, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, and description of documents and objects. The court ordered that Miller be held without the right to bail.
wamc.org
On International Overdose Awareness Day, Berkshire County faces yet another year of rising overdose deaths
Last year, a crowd gathered in the heart of Pittsfield, Massachusetts to light 56 candles for those lost to overdoses in 2020 — a steep increase over 2019’s 39 deaths. This year, the ceiling has been raised again with the highest number of recorded overdoses in Berkshire County in the past decade.
iBerkshires.com
SVMC Deerfield Campus Adds Family Nurse Practitioner
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Lisa Moulton, family nurse practitioner, has joined SVMC Deerfield Valley Campus, part of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) and Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). With the appointment, Moulton also rejoins the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Moulton will serve current patients. The practice is not accepting new patients...
businesswest.com
Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story
When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
See Enormous East Barrington Estate Named Massachusetts’ Largest Home
With six floors, 40 rooms, 36 fireplaces and 54,246 square feet of living space, Searles Castle in East Barrington is by far Massachusetts' largest home. Built back in 1885 as a "Berkshire Cottage" for an extremely wealthy railroad widow, the enormous estate has plenty of fancy features and scandalous secrets.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Artwalks, Concerts, and More.
Berkshire County and areas surrounding are hosting a variety of events this warm Labor Day Weekend, including artwalks, concerts, ghost tours, and more. Historic Eagle Street will be closed to traffic from 5 to 9 on Friday for music, food and events. Beer and wine will be served by Desperado's...
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Woebot Health Chief Clinical Officer
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Athena Robinson, PhD, chief clinical officer for Woebot Health, at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Robinson holds a PhD with a specialty in behavioral medicine from the Joint Doctoral Program at the University of California, San Diego/San Diego State University; a master's in clinical psychology from San Diego State University; and a bachelor's in psychology and social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley. She is also a licensed clinical psychologist and continues her private practice in the state of California.
wamc.org
Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed
Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
Want to be a Police Officer? Berkshire County Town is Offering Exam Session This Fall
Working in Great Barrington, I get to speak with many community members, organizations, businesses, local residents, and more. Once in a while, the topic of the Great Barrington Police Department will come up and when it does, the folks who I'm speaking with regularly speak fondly and kindly of the department. There's no question that Chief Storti is leading a helpful, community-minded team. Sure they have to focus on crimes, emergencies, and public safety but when those issues aren't taking place, the Great Barrington Police Department is heavily involved with the community and local events.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Board Discusses Possibility of New Wahconah Track
DALTON, Mass. — Town officials are mulling the use of $2 million in school building funds toward a new track at Wahconah Regional High School. Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis told the Select Board that the school building project is under budget by $2 million and asked for members opinion about expanding the scope for a new track.
