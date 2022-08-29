Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
WOOD
Jordan Carson celebrates National College Colors Day with fun Central Michigan University memories
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a busy time of year! We’ve recently kicked off another back-to-school season, September has arrived, and we’re entering into a long weekend to observe Labor Day! There is much to celebrate and to ramp up the excitement, we’re celebrating not one but two additional holidays.
Take a trip back in time at fully-restored 50s diner’s grand opening in Muskegon
Travel back to the 1950s at this grand opening for a restored diner in Muskegon. Back in November of 2021, it was announced that Pal's Dinner would be moving from Grand Rapids to Muskegon. Pal's Diner became an addition to the Hot Rod Harley Davidson after they removed a window...
‘We knew it was time’: Osgood Brewing closing in Grandville
Nine years after opening its doors, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is getting ready to serve up its last beer.
WOOD
Get your green thumb on vibrant fall colors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before we know it, the fall leaves will coming down and we’ll definitely be out in our yard taking care of that. Fall is also a great time to put new plants in the ground to enhance our outdoor spaces!. For a wide...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Smith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog. If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.
WOOD
Report: Grand Action eyes site for soccer stadium
Grand Action 2.0, a group that works on development projects in Grand Rapids, is mulling options to build a soccer stadium near downtown, MiBiz reports. (Sept. 1, 2022)
WOOD
USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment
USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. Pink Arrow game honors lives touched by cancer. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m.,...
Caledonia farm announces 2022 corn maze design
Deep Roots Produce in Caledonia showcased the design Wednesday for its 2022 corn maze, which is based off the classic movie Happy Gilmore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A look inside the Grand Haven lighthouse
It's the cherry on the top at the end of the pier. Both lighthouses stand tall, weathering every storm.
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
Football Frenzy preview: Rockford takes on Mona Shores
Rockford and Mona Shores each opened up a new season with impressive wins.
Slain Grand Rapids area mother of five ‘adored her kids,’ aunt says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- When Mollie Schmidt’s father came to her Grand Rapids area home more than a week ago for a visit, she wasn’t there. But he found a note on her desk. It showed a hand drawn heart and smiley face, reminding Schmidt of her daughter’s upcoming first day of kindergarten. She planned to celebrate the day with her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOOD
Grand Rapids Public Museum Partners With John Ball Zoo in September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.
WOOD
Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino (sponsored) Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. Pink Arrow game honors lives...
WOOD
PAWS with a Cause hosting special event next weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a very special event coming up next Saturday for an important cause! PAWS with a Cause is hosting Retriever Fever – a chance for dog owners to meet up and also a chance to help raise support for PAWS. Alexis, Chris...
WOOD
National memorial run honors fallen Kent Co. K-9
Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo. Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022. Report: Grand Action eyes site for soccer...
13 ON YOUR Sidelines football highlights week 2
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week two of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Grandville thumped one of the most highly touted teams in the state in week one, while Byron Center won an overtime thriller. These two Kent County neighbors face off tonight for the...
WOOD
Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon
Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo. Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022.
WOOD
Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
Comments / 0