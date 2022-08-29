ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

WOOD

Get your green thumb on vibrant fall colors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before we know it, the fall leaves will coming down and we’ll definitely be out in our yard taking care of that. Fall is also a great time to put new plants in the ground to enhance our outdoor spaces!. For a wide...
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Smith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog. If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.
WOOD

USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment

USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. Pink Arrow game honors lives touched by cancer. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m.,...
98.7 WFGR

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
WOOD

Grand Rapids Public Museum Partners With John Ball Zoo in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.
WOOD

Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino (sponsored) Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. Pink Arrow game honors lives...
WOOD

PAWS with a Cause hosting special event next weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a very special event coming up next Saturday for an important cause! PAWS with a Cause is hosting Retriever Fever – a chance for dog owners to meet up and also a chance to help raise support for PAWS. Alexis, Chris...
WOOD

National memorial run honors fallen Kent Co. K-9

Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo. Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022. Report: Grand Action eyes site for soccer...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR Sidelines football highlights week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's week two of 13 ON YOUR SIDElines, sponsored by Rant Insurance Group. Grandville thumped one of the most highly touted teams in the state in week one, while Byron Center won an overtime thriller. These two Kent County neighbors face off tonight for the...
WOOD

Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon

Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo. Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022.
WOOD

Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
