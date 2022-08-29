ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area

(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

French and Indian War Encampment event this weekend at Heritage Hill

(WFRV) – It’s a hands-on look at civilian and soldier life during the fur trade era. Local 5 Live gets details on a history lesson come to life, this weekend at Heritage Hill State Park. Details from heritagehillgb.org:. French and Indian War Encampment. When:. September 3, 2022 @...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Experience the magic at The North Pole Experience in Ashwaubenon

(WFRV) – It’s an immersive journey to the North Pole with tons of activities and opportunities to take pictures with Santa. Erick Gyrion gives Local 5 Live viewers an exciting look at The North Pole experience where you can write letters to Santa, have an epic snowball fight in an oversized bouncy snow globe, make a wooden toy in Santa’s Wood Shop, and more.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘This Field Trip Stinks’, local author releases follow-up book to ‘My School Stinks’

(WFRV) – Sometimes going back to school just ‘stinks’. If your child is struggling with a new school or a new year, there are some great tools you can utilize. Local author Becky Scharnhorst stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at her first book, ‘My School Stinks’, the new follow-up release, ‘This Field Trip Stinks’ along with helpful journals which allows kids to voice their worries along with positive affirmations.
WAUTOMA, WI
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Summer weather recap and the look ahead to fall

(WFRV) – September 1 marks the beginning of meteorological fall, but before we look ahead to the new season, let’s see how the summer shaped up in northeast Wisconsin. For the months of June, July, and August, the average temperature in the City of Green Bay was 70.4 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above average. This marks the 14th warmest summer on record.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay native fulfilling lifelong dream of opening a bakery

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – McKayla Marie Sweets is preparing to open its doors for business. The owner of the shop says opening a bakery has been a dream of hers since elementary school. “It’s literally a dream come true. I remember sitting in school when I was little like,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade accepting applications to join

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, and the Appleton Parade Committee has started accepting applications for organizations to join the parade. The Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade is the largest nighttime parade in the Midwest. Beginning at 7:00 p.m., the...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Windows for a Cause helps raise money to make 15-year-old’s wish come true

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Renewal by Andersen hosted its fifth annual Windows for a Cause, a community event that turns old windows into beautiful art pieces. On Tuesday, over 20 local artists, community members, and area business displayed their works of art at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. The art pieces were on display and available to view and bid on. The event was open to the public and free to attend.
APPLETON, WI

