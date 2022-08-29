ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Gatling faces charges in Wednesday shooting

Clifton Nathanial Gatling, 47, Chambersburg, is in Franklin County Jail today, charged with attempted homicide as a result of a shooting last night at a North Fourth Street apartment. Chambersburg Police responded to a call at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired. Responding officers were told a male...
Juvenile shot in Harrisburg, police seek details

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg police responded to the scene of a shooting on September 1 on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. At about 10:30PM, police say that they received a call about the shooting. At around the same time, authorities discovered that a male juvenile with...
Arrest made in shooting injuring one

On August 24, shortly after 8 p.m., the Steelton Borough Police was informed about a shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard (Adams St.). Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries from the incident. Following...
Shooting in Carlisle injures one, police investigating

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that happened in the area of Memorial Park this evening. All indications are that the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act, according to police. A victim is receiving care at a local...
Five month old assaulted, man charged, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 29, just before 6 p.m., the Swatara Police was sent to the 5000 block of Franklin Street to helps EMS with an unresponsive five-month-old child in a residence. Police say the child was taken to Penn State, Milton Hershey Medical Center to receive...
'Pool Of Blood' At Harrisburg Hotel After Jamaican Man Attacks Man With Rock: State Police

A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
PSP| Missing man found

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police on twitter said Maguire was located and is safe. Pennsylvania State Police sent out a missing endangered person advisory for 75-year-old Gerald Maguire. Maguire was last seen around Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township, Dauphin County on August 31 around 7...
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex

Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business

The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
