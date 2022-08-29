Read full article on original website
Gatling faces charges in Wednesday shooting
Clifton Nathanial Gatling, 47, Chambersburg, is in Franklin County Jail today, charged with attempted homicide as a result of a shooting last night at a North Fourth Street apartment. Chambersburg Police responded to a call at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired. Responding officers were told a male...
Juvenile shot in Harrisburg, police seek details
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg police responded to the scene of a shooting on September 1 on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. At about 10:30PM, police say that they received a call about the shooting. At around the same time, authorities discovered that a male juvenile with...
Pennsylvania Man Charged After Creating Disturbance, Assaulting Cops
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – Police in Allegany County have arrested a man for creating a...
Arrest made in shooting injuring one
On August 24, shortly after 8 p.m., the Steelton Borough Police was informed about a shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard (Adams St.). Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries from the incident. Following...
Shooting in Carlisle injures one, police investigating
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that happened in the area of Memorial Park this evening. All indications are that the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act, according to police. A victim is receiving care at a local...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting two dogs, firing gun at woman
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police responded to 70 N. Fourth Street in the Borough of Chambersburg at 5:18 p.m. on Aug. 31. According to police, a man shot two dogs and then fired a gun toward a woman in the residence.
Police: Chambersburg man in custody after firing gun at woman, shooting two dogs
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: A man is in custody after police say he shot two dogs and fired at a woman inside his home. The Chambersburg Police Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police are currently involved in an active incident. The incident occurred along the 100 block of...
Five month old assaulted, man charged, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 29, just before 6 p.m., the Swatara Police was sent to the 5000 block of Franklin Street to helps EMS with an unresponsive five-month-old child in a residence. Police say the child was taken to Penn State, Milton Hershey Medical Center to receive...
Man shot two dogs, fired at woman before barricading self in Chambersburg home, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg man shot two dogs and fired at a woman inside his home on Wednesday evening, according to police. Chambersburg Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at a home on 4th Street. The woman who was fired at was able to escape the home safely.
Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police
An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police. Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into...
Man charged with assaulting referee during Chambersburg game
A man has been charged after allegedly punching a referee during a soccer game, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
Waynesboro man sentenced to 151 months for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
FRANKLIN, Pa. — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a Waynesboro man was sentenced to over 12 years in jail for drug and firearms offenses. Johnathan Fisher, 40, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 29, to 151 months in jail for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms offenses. According to United States...
Convicted Felon, Teen, Busted With Meth, Crack Cocaine, Gun During Frederick Speeding Stop
A sheriff's deputy in Frederick County got an assist from a police K9 to make a massive drug and weapons bust of a convicted felon and Virginia teen during a speeding stop in Maryland, authorities said. Michael White, 55, of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, and Rebecca Lorey, 19, of Stephens City,...
'Pool Of Blood' At Harrisburg Hotel After Jamaican Man Attacks Man With Rock: State Police
A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
Pedestrian Struck Outside Chambersburg Hospital Flown To York Hospital: Police
Someone was hit by a car outside of WellSpan Chambersburg but for an unknown reason, they were MedEvaced to WellSpan York, according to the police. The crash happened at the intersection of East King and North Seventh streets,at approximately 7:56 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, Chambersburg police said in a release that afternoon.
Police investigating large amount of blood found near Cumberland County school
(WHTM) – Police in are investigating a large pool of blood found near a Cumberland County school. On August 27 Silver Spring Township Police found evidence of a traumatic injury with a pool of blood that measured 4 feet by 7 feet. Police say the blood is human and is likely from a traumatic injury suffered between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Officer On Patrol Witnesses Armed Robbery At Rutters In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A trio of 20-somethings was spotted by police while robbing a Rutters in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 27, authorities say. A Northern York County Regional police officer "performing stationary patrol" witnessed part of the robbery, according to a release by the police. Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, John Taylor-Williams, 22, both...
PSP| Missing man found
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police on twitter said Maguire was located and is safe. Pennsylvania State Police sent out a missing endangered person advisory for 75-year-old Gerald Maguire. Maguire was last seen around Chocolate Ave. in Derry Township, Dauphin County on August 31 around 7...
Man stabbed in Steelton apartment complex
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
Employee In Thurmont Arrested For Stealing From His Business
The thefts totaled $19,000. Thurmont, Md. (NS) – An employee at Mick’s Plumbing in Thurmont has been arrested for stealing from his company. According to the Thurmont Police Department, Mick’s Plumbing owner Michael Late reported that various materials and tools were missing form a warehouse on August 3.
