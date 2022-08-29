Read full article on original website
281 Victorian Village Drive #C28 Elkhart Lake WI
Heaven on Earth? Why I’d say this is close enough!!! Located on Elkhart Lake, this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a part of the historic Shore Club Resort and offers everything a vacation spot should. Amenities include water sport rentals, private beach, indoor and outdoor pool, game room, restaurant, tiki bar and theater.
‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area
(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
Keep your summer glow with a spray tan from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere
(WFRV) – If your summer tan is fading, there’s a great new option to keep that summer glow. Local 5 Live visited Moxie Boutique and Salon where you can customize your tan depending on skin tone and lifestyle, all in a 30-minute session. Moxie Boutique Salon is located...
Man charged with stealing from Green Bay U-Haul unit, falsely says items were at his parents
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Algoma is facing six charges after allegedly stealing items from a storage unit in Green Bay and was found with multiple bolt cutters, a broken lock, wire snips and other items. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on...
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
Garage fire in Fond du Lac causes ‘extensive’ fire damage
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Fond du Lac destroyed a detached garage, and investigators are trying to figure out what caused it. According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on September 2 around 1:10 a.m., crews responded to a reported garage fire at 440 Grove Street. When crews arrived, a detached garage was on fire.
Man steals construction tools in Wrightstown, wearing Hi-Vis vest, hard hat and sandals
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On August 27, a man broke into several enclosed construction trailers and stole a variety of tools. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, the man entered Bay Area Granite and Materials around 7 p.m., wearing a Hi-Vis safety vest, a hard hat, and sandals. Officers...
Make and Take event from Kenny Rose Boutique adds school spirit to your closet
(WFRV) – Now that school is back in session, it’s time to rock some spirit wear. Kristen Clausen, owner of Kenny Rose Boutique gives Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at how you can join in her Make and Take event. The Make and Take event is...
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
South Business Drive Traffic Alert
The Sheboygan Water Utility is advising motorists on Sheboygan’s South Side to be alert for a temporary lane change. Repair work is being done under the righthand lane of northbound South Business Drive, just south of Oakland Avenue. This requires northbound traffic to get into the left lane around the project.
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
Kites Over Lake Michigan adds magic to the sky this weekend in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – Make your own kite and watch the pros, Local 5 Live looks to the sky for a fun Labor Day weekend tradition in Two Rivers. The annual Kites Over Lake Michigan is this weekend at Two Rivers High School, 4519 Lincoln Avenue. Kite Making takes place Sunday from 9 – 11 am.
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County
CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
91-year-old Kewaunee woman makes bags for local literacy group
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin woman has been impacting the lives of students in Kewaunee schools for twenty years. Ninety-one-year-old Helen Clinton has been sewing bookworm bags for HCE literacy program for two decades. These bags are used by students to carry the free book they receive from...
