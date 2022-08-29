ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pleasantviewrealty.com

281 Victorian Village Drive #C28 Elkhart Lake WI

Heaven on Earth? Why I’d say this is close enough!!! Located on Elkhart Lake, this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a part of the historic Shore Club Resort and offers everything a vacation spot should. Amenities include water sport rentals, private beach, indoor and outdoor pool, game room, restaurant, tiki bar and theater.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We simply ask that you take your trash home with you’: Local golf course closes beach area

(WFRV) – One Manitowoc establishment says it has closed its tiki and beach area following multiple occurrences ranging from adult diapers to a car destroying a sign. Seven Lakes Golf and Dining posted on its Facebook page that the tiki bar and beach area are closed until 2023. Based on the post, the business dealt with incidents that involved diapers and a car destroying a rope sign.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Manitowoc, WI
Business
Manitowoc, WI
Lifestyle
wearegreenbay.com

Garage fire in Fond du Lac causes ‘extensive’ fire damage

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Fond du Lac destroyed a detached garage, and investigators are trying to figure out what caused it. According to the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on September 2 around 1:10 a.m., crews responded to a reported garage fire at 440 Grove Street. When crews arrived, a detached garage was on fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Remodel#Signing Day#Job Opportunities#Bartow Builders
pleasantviewrealty.com

2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI

Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay elementary school closes, several classrooms flooded

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One elementary school in the Green Bay Area Public School District is closed on Friday following a water pipe break that left the school with flooded classrooms and no running water. The Martin Elementary School posted on its Facebook page that the school is...
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

South Business Drive Traffic Alert

The Sheboygan Water Utility is advising motorists on Sheboygan’s South Side to be alert for a temporary lane change. Repair work is being done under the righthand lane of northbound South Business Drive, just south of Oakland Avenue. This requires northbound traffic to get into the left lane around the project.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown police looking for tool thief

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
wearegreenbay.com

Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere teenager dies after crash in Calumet County

CHARLESTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash in Calumet County killed a 16-year-old De Pere girl and required a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay to be airlifted. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, on September 1 around 7:45 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lemke Road in the Town of Charlestown. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

91-year-old Kewaunee woman makes bags for local literacy group

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin woman has been impacting the lives of students in Kewaunee schools for twenty years. Ninety-one-year-old Helen Clinton has been sewing bookworm bags for HCE literacy program for two decades. These bags are used by students to carry the free book they receive from...
KEWAUNEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy