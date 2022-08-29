ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Smith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog. If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.
WOOD

Get your green thumb on vibrant fall colors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Before we know it, the fall leaves will coming down and we'll definitely be out in our yard taking care of that. Fall is also a great time to put new plants in the ground to enhance our outdoor spaces!
WOOD

Grand Rapids Public Museum Partners With John Ball Zoo in September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand rapids Public Museum and the John Ball Zoo are happy to announce a member partnership for the month of September. Members from both organizations will get free admission to both places during the month of September. Grand Rapids Public Museum members will have the chance to visit the John Ball Zoo and get free admission including access to their special exhibits like the “washed Ashore-Art to Save the Sea Exhibit. Members will also have access to the Zoo’s KoalaPalooza event during Labor Day weekend. In return, John Ball Zoo members can visit the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free admission including the museum’s new exhibit “A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico. John Ball Zoo members will also have free admission into their original exhibit “fashion and Nature”. You can sign up for a membership at Grand Rapids Public Museum or John Ball Zoo to start enjoying all the great benefits of being a member.
WOOD

Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
WOOD

Robinson Dental hosting free dental day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
WOOD

Spectrum Health offers help for those in need of addiction services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day set aside to raise awareness and commemorate those who have lost their lives. Dr. Colleen Lane, the Medical Director of Addiction Medicine at Spectrum Health West Michigan here to talk about the programs they offer.
WOOD

Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino (sponsored)
WOOD

Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon

Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo. Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022.
WOOD

Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunshine has dominated over West Michigan the past week. Last year, Labor Day weekend saw high temperatures in the low to mid-70s with a few spotty showers. This year, it looks like summer is taking over. WIND AND WAVES. It will be breezy at...
WOOD

August 2022 Weather Summary

The month of August brought near average temperatures and above average rainfall. The average temperature of 71.4° was just 0.3° warmer than average. We did not see a 90° day in Grand Rapids. The warmest day was 89° on the 6th. Grand Rapids has had 7 days with 90-degree temperatures this summer. Five of those 7 days hit 90° exactly and we had a 94° and a 95° (on 6/21, the Summer Solstice) reading back in June. It’s certainly possible to reach 90° in September, though average temperatures decline during the month as daylight decreases and the sun moves a little lower in the sky. The coolest temperature was 52° on the 12th.
WOOD

Making a difference one foster parent at a time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Bethany Christian Services believes that every child deserves to be safe and loved. Currently there is a crisis in foster teens throughout West Michigan. There is a big need for foster parents so these teens can find warm, loving forever homes. You do not have to be a superhero to be a foster parent, everyday more and more people are deciding to become foster parents. A perfect example of the benefits of becoming foster parents are Brendan and Ciera. When Brendan and Ciera got married, they knew they wanted to get into adoption early in their marriage. Brendan grew up in foster care and knows how important foster parents are. They were at a camp that had a message that said, “could good hospitality change the world”? They were moved by the message and discovered the desperate need for foster parents, especially for teens in their area. Already having 2 biological children, instantly their children embraced the foster teens they adopted as family. There was a natural bond between their children that made Brendan and Ciera know they made the right decision.
WOOD

National memorial run honors fallen Kent Co. K-9

Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo. Beach and Boating forecast: Sept. 1, 2022. Report: Grand Action eyes site for soccer...
WOOD

West Ottawa HS football player inspires beyond the field

West Ottawa HS football player inspires beyond the …. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. Pink Arrow game honors lives touched by cancer. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6...
WOOD

The truth about youth vaping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students across the country are vaping in record numbers, with some exposed to vaping as early as 2nd or 3rd grade. In middle and high schools, students are facing peer pressure to vape. So what are things parents need to know about vaping and how are our educators responding to this crisis? What are some of the real health effects of vaping?
