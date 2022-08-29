ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fcfreepress

Chambersburg: Man Identified That Died at Martin’s Potato Rolls Factory

30-year-old man named Steven Garrett Graby has been identified as the man found in the debris at the construction site by the Franklin County coroner’s office. Graby of Washington Borough, Lancaster County has been identified as the 30 year old man unaccounted for after the walls collapsed at the Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Factory yesterday. Steven Garby was a contractor working on the construction for the building. Garby was was unable to be located under the debris. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and searched for hours for him. His remains were located at 9:45pm and Darby was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name was not released until his next of kin was informed.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Pocono Update

DEP Issues Drought Warning For 36 Pennsylvania Counties

A drought warning is currently in effect for 36 Pennsylvania Counties. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Aug 31, 2022, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force declared a drought watch for 36 counties. The DEP requests that residents voluntarily conserve water in those counties by reducing usage by 5 to 10%, or three to six gallons per day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

