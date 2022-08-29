Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Women’s pantry offers much-needed free items
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is opened a Women’s Pantry to help the community. The department had a ribbon cutting Thursday at its office in Youngstown on 9 W. Front St. The pantry offers feminine hygiene products and other supplies such as baby clothes, diapers...
WFMJ.com
Over $100,000 awarded for fresh produce in New Castle schools
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced on Wednesday that New Castle was awarded nearly $103,000 in grant funding to expand the supply of fresh fruits and vegetables available to students. The funding was awarded under the USDA's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program and includes $52,150 to the Harry W. Lockley Early...
WYTV.com
Local church prepares for Greek festival
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The ladies of the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell were busy in the kitchen on Wednesday. They started making their traditional bread, called tsoureki, at around 8 a.m. This is just one of the many Greek pastries that will be at the festival this weekend.
WYTV.com
Local library provides more than just books
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- August is National Library Card sign up month. The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has more than just books. They also boast a 3-D printer and culinary literacy center. That’s where you can learn how to make nutritious meals. Another popular amenity is their...
WYTV.com
Big gift jump starts Canfield Fair expansion
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Fair board members are celebrating a $1 million gift from the Youngstown Foundation. The money will be used to help expand the 4-H Event Center. Lynette Forde with the Youngstown Foundation said board members approached the organization in January asking for help to pay...
WYTV.com
Ohio to Work thriving locally
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — When you’re looking for a job it helps to have someone support you. There are many groups in the Mahoning Valley that will help and they’re doing a job better than expected. Ohio to Work sensed Ohioans wanted, needed and were looking for...
WYTV.com
Local pastor chosen as diocese’s director of stewardship
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Diocese announced a pastor as the new Director of Stewardship and Development on Friday. Rev. David J. Bonnar appointed Rev. John-Michael Lavell as the director as of September 1. These new duties will be an addition to his responsibilities as Vicar for Missionary Discipleship and Pastor of St. Michael Parish in Canfield.
WYTV.com
‘Changed me for the better:’ Leader of local United Way talks recent health struggles
(WKBN) — Bob Hannon has had several careers — sportscaster, play-by-play man, non-profit president. But this summer he stared death in the face and beat it. Just walking downhill into his United Way offices in Youngstown, Hannon gets tired. “The loss of weight makes me weak and fatigued,”...
WYTV.com
Local elementary school continues providing free supplies
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A local elementary school is helping families save their dollars by providing free school supplies. Jackson-Milton Elementary School has been providing free school supplies to students for about six years. The PTA holds events throughout the year to raise money for the supplies. Elementary...
WYTV.com
Fair concessionaires getting older. Who will take over?
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Many concessionaires at the Canfield Fair are finishing up their best year since COVID. But they’re looking at a potential new problem — most of them are close to retirement and there’s no one to take over. Tony Provenzale is in his...
WYTV.com
Dates set for annual Powers Christmas show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Miracle on Easy Street” is back for another year at Powers Auditorium in the DeYor Performing Arts Center. East Street Productions will produce their holiday favorite for three public performances and two student shows for local schools. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept....
WYTV.com
Money will help pay for paving, demolition and safety in Mahoning County communities
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Commissioners are doling out more of their share of funds from the American Rescue Plan. In honor of the start of this year’s Canfield Fair, commissioners held their regular weekly meeting at the Ohio State Extension offices, just across the road from the main gate to the fairgrounds.
WYTV.com
Local foundation spreading ovarian cancer awareness in the Valley
(WKBN) — September marks the beginning of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. For ten years in a row, the Mary Rose Flanagan Ovarian Cancer Foundation in Canfield has been coloring the city with teal ribbons to represent ovarian cancer. “Turn the Towns Teal” is a national campaign to raise awareness...
local21news.com
Nursing homes set to strike at 14 facilities if no agreement is met in time
An update on the nursing home strikes was sent out by the Director Of Communications at SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, Karen Gownley, saying strikes at 14 facilities will begin their strike on September 2, around 8 a.m. Gownley says no healthcare worker ever wants to strike. The goal would be to...
WYTV.com
Narcan kits available in Warren for awareness day
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – To mark Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two Trumbull County agencies have come together to provide free Narcan kits. The anti-overdose reversal drug will be given out in a nasal formulation to anyone that wants one. Drive-thru pick-up locations will be set up...
WYTV.com
Sharon to get $1 million in grants
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million for two FEMA grants. The money will be used to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public. The Sharon Fire Department will get more than $769,000. It will...
spectrumnews1.com
Salem doctor weighs in on physician shortage in rural Ohio
SALEM, Ohio — Dr. Mike Sevilla has a lot of hometown pride. “I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much," he said. Sevilla has been a primary care physician at the Family Practice Center of Salem for 20 years. “This was what my...
WYTV.com
Local chain store will be closed on Thanksgiving
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Boscov’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 24, 2022, according to a press release from the company. This includes the local location that is in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles. “Closing on Thanksgiving Day gives...
These local restaurants will have sports betting kiosks
The following bars and restaurants in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have been pre-approved to have sports betting kiosks in their establishments. Sports betting in Ohio will become legal on Jan. 1, 2023.
