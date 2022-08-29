ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.

