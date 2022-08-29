Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats
A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
Johnson City Press
Local officials receive requests for data from the 2020 presidential election
As they prepare for the Nov. 8 election, local election officials say they are dealing with numerous requests from residents seeking records from the 2020 presidential contest. Dana Jones, Washington County’s administrator of elections, said a recent flurry of inquiries for that election data comes as her staff works on...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City adopts new city flag
Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the City Commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. “We’re really kind of doing our best to honor everything that’s come before us, everything we stand...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Drug Prevention observes Overdose Awareness Day
John Thompson covers Carter and Johnson counties for the Johnson City Press since 1998. He grew up in Washington County and graduated from University High and East Tennessee State University.
Johnson City Press
State funding allows expansion of gambling clinic services to East Tennessee
East Tennessee State University is home to the second clinic in the state to treat individuals whose lives have been significantly harmed by gambling, thanks to a $1.2 million grant by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (MHSAS). This grant was recently awarded to The Institute...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board approves roof and HVAC replacements, exam exemptions
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's school board has voted 7-0 to move forward with plans to spend $16.4 million in ESSER 3.0 federal COVID-19 relief money on new school roofs and school heating and cooling replacements. ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, must go toward...
Johnson City Press
Washington County officials take their oaths of offices
Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton had some fun with Chancellor John Rambo before he was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Wednesday. Bailiffs produced a ladder for the sheriff to stand on to tower over the very tall judge. Moments later,...
Johnson City Press
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
Johnson City Press
More than a hillbilly history: Tennessee Hills looks to expand with Bristol site
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee's history of moonshine stills, complete with copper lines — and outlaw ancestors — running through these hills, is no secret. And Tennessee Hills aims to make sure of that in East Tennessee and beyond. The regional distillery broke ground on its new...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 2
Sept. 2, 1886: The Comet reported on a recent death. “Near Johnson City, Tenn., Aug. 28th, 1886, with typhoid fever, Miss Luelta May Whitesides, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Whitesides, formerly of Rainey, Penn., age 16 years, 5 months and 13 days.”. Typhoid fever, or typhoid, is...
Johnson City Press
Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
Ballad urgent care in Greeneville temporarily closed due to staff shortage
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that its urgent care clinic in Greeneville will be temporarily closed. The health system originally said in a tweet that Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care Clinic located at 438 E Vann Road will not open on Friday due to staffing shortages. The hospital […]
Johnson City Press
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board looking at exam exceptions, $16.4 million in ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County high school students soon may have an attendance incentive in a resurrected final exam exemption policy, on which the Board of Education is to vote Thursday night. In addition, the five-member board is set to vote Thursday on the spending of $16.4 in remaining available...
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport schools panel event addresses student drug misuse, mental health
KINGSPORT — When a young student came to an emergency room in Johnson City, Dr. Seth Brown said it became the embodiment of what he called the slippery slope of substance misuse and abuse. " 'Now I feel nothing,' " Brown, chief medical officer and pediatric emergency medicine physician...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues
MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog
Blaze consumes cage, monkey escapes unscathed thanks to dog. BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early Tuesday morning, Lisa Meyer was awoken to every monkey owner’s nightmare: the shed that Griffin, her macaque, was living in was burning to the ground. Roger Reed — who lives with Meyer — was woken up by his dog, Geisha, […]
