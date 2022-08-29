ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Hearing set for county commissioner accused of harassment, threats

A Sullivan County commissioner will go to court at the end of the month after a woman he was dating accused him of harassing her through phone and social media messages. District 11 Commissioner Hunter Locke faces a hearing on Sept. 27, when a judge will consider a temporary restraining order against him.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City adopts new city flag

Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the City Commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. “We’re really kind of doing our best to honor everything that’s come before us, everything we stand...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doe#Resolutions#Tennessee#Drug Treatment#Politics Local
Johnson City Press

Washington County officials take their oaths of offices

Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton had some fun with Chancellor John Rambo before he was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center on Wednesday. Bailiffs produced a ladder for the sheriff to stand on to tower over the very tall judge. Moments later,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 2

Sept. 2, 1886: The Comet reported on a recent death. “Near Johnson City, Tenn., Aug. 28th, 1886, with typhoid fever, Miss Luelta May Whitesides, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Whitesides, formerly of Rainey, Penn., age 16 years, 5 months and 13 days.”. Typhoid fever, or typhoid, is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Annual Carter Relay for Life set for Sept. 10

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Relay for Life will hold its annual event for the American Cancer Society on Sept. 10 from 4-10 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. The event is free, but donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium

The National Fireworks Association is hosting its annual meeting and exhibition at the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. This marks the second time Kingsport has hosted the event and officials anticipate more than 700 people from around the world will attend.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel mayor's decision prompts BMA to mull chain-of-command issues

MOUNT CARMEL — Who has the authority to make decisions for the town when the city manager is unavailable?. That was one of the topics addressed at Thursday's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting after board members discussed a resolution about the early dismissal of employees, which led to questions about the chain of command.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
WJHL

Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog

Blaze consumes cage, monkey escapes unscathed thanks to dog. BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Early Tuesday morning, Lisa Meyer was awoken to every monkey owner’s nightmare: the shed that Griffin, her macaque, was living in was burning to the ground. Roger Reed — who lives with Meyer — was woken up by his dog, Geisha, […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy