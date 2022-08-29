Read full article on original website
Fox 19
NKY man claims 2 years of threats, harassment by convict he’s never met
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man previously convicted of impersonating a police officer is back behind bars, accused of making threats to someone he’s allegedly never met. Ronald Ferrier, 79, was pardoned for that felony by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019. Now 15 years later, Ferrier is at...
Mother defiant despite guilty plea after bringing daughter to Covington riot: ‘I’m the victim’
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman pleaded guilty this week, but maintains her innocence, in the so-called Covington “riot” in that led to a quadruple shooting earlier this year. Ashley Snapp, 34, pleaded guilty to rioting. She is one of two women charged in the riot. The shooting...
Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
Suspect arrested 15 years after woman’s violent rape at NKY hotel
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 15-year search for the suspect in a woman’s rape at a Northern Kentucky hotel yielded an arrest Wednesday, according to court documents. Ian Angel, 47, of Union, is behind bars at the Kenton County Jail on charges of rape and robbery, jail records show.
Forest Hills student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old student at Forest Hills school district is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Amdebreahn Malede caused “serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence,” wrote Forest Hills school resource officer, Corporal Ryan Wolf with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the teen’s criminal complaint.
$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021. *WARNING: Story contains graphic details*. Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty...
Famed artist Afroman weighing legal action after armed raid of Greater Cincinnati home
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The warrant for the search of a famous ‘90′s-era music artist who lives in the Tri-State shows law enforcement officers were acting on suspicions of drug trafficking and kidnapping. The artist, Joseph Foreman, who goes by “Afroman,” says the search was conducted on...
Covington police searching for person of interest in ‘inappropriate contact’ investigation
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Covington Police Department released video they hope will help them identify a person of interest in an “inappropriate contact” investigation. Police released few details regarding the investigation itself, but did say they are looking for one person captured in the above video. The...
Long-time suspect charged in death of Tri-State man missing since January
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect faces charges in the case of a missing Hamersville man now supposed dead, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road in Brown County on Jan. 21. That night,...
‘Threat of violence’ closes Lockland schools Thursday
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Lockland Local Schools are shut down Thursday due to “a threat of violence,” the district said in a Facebook post. Students reported the threat to teachers and administrators. Lockland police are investigating. “A threat of violence towards the school has been brought to our...
Uniformed, undercover CPD officers to monitor UC student parties after complaints
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - University of Cincinnati students partying in the CUF neighborhood are the target of new police measures after scenes of litter and property damage emerged last weekend. Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge’s full statement is provided in full at the end of this story. The large...
Pedestrians struck at Kroger: 58-year-old man dies, driver charged with murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night and one of them died early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati police. Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m. at the University...
Fleeing driver hits police cruiser in NKY, crashes on NB I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Kentucky fled state troopers on northbound Interstate 71 early Friday, striking a trooper’s cruiser in Boone County along the way, before continuing into Ohio, where he crashed on northbound I-75 and is now under arrest, dispatchers in both states say.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-275 motorcycle crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A person is dead Wednesday after a crash that closed Interstate 275 for several hours. It happened early Wednesday evening on Eastbound I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road. Hamilton County Dispatch says the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The Hamilton County Coroner’s...
Cold case murder haunts Cincinnati family 18 years later
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for tips in a Cincinnati cold case that’s more than two decades old. Kenneth Lackey was shot and killed over Labor Day weekend in 2004. His family is still waiting for answers. “I had a dream that morning that something had happened,” Kenneth’s...
3 accused of pushing large stone off Miami residence hall roof, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men are accused of toppling a stone carving from the roof of a Miami University residence hall. It happened May 6, 2022, a Miami University Police Department detective said in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Butler County Court. The three people charged are 20-year-old Luke...
Driver sentenced in death of beloved West Side restaurant worker
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver who killed a man in East Price Hill in 2020 could spend the next six years behind bars after a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge sentenced him Tuesday. The driver was high on cocaine and Fentanyl at the time of the crash, according to court...
