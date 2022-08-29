ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Fox 19

Man pistol-whipped pregnant girlfriend: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is under arrest after police say he pistol-whipped his pregnant, live-in girlfriend in the head with a gun. Maurice Ladden knew the victim was pregnant when he hit her in the head with the gun multiple times, causing visible injuries, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Forest Hills student arrested, threatened to ‘shoot several students’: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old student at Forest Hills school district is under arrest after saying he “was going to shoot several students,” court record show. Amdebreahn Malede caused “serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence,” wrote Forest Hills school resource officer, Corporal Ryan Wolf with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, in the teen’s criminal complaint.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

$750K worth of fentanyl, loaded guns seized in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A trio of drug trafficking arrests prompted a stern warning to would-be criminals from Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “If you bring your poison to Butler County, you will go to jail,” Sheriff Jones said after 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills were seized Thursday in Middletown.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Couple plead guilty to charges in baby boy’s traumatic death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother and her boyfriend pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy found badly injured in the home the couple shared in 2021. *WARNING: Story contains graphic details*. Shakayla Sams, the boy’s mother, and her boyfriend, Donta Farrier, pleaded guilty...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

‘Threat of violence’ closes Lockland schools Thursday

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Lockland Local Schools are shut down Thursday due to “a threat of violence,” the district said in a Facebook post. Students reported the threat to teachers and administrators. Lockland police are investigating. “A threat of violence towards the school has been brought to our...
LOCKLAND, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 dead in I-275 motorcycle crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A person is dead Wednesday after a crash that closed Interstate 275 for several hours. It happened early Wednesday evening on Eastbound I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road. Hamilton County Dispatch says the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The Hamilton County Coroner’s...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Cold case murder haunts Cincinnati family 18 years later

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are asking for tips in a Cincinnati cold case that’s more than two decades old. Kenneth Lackey was shot and killed over Labor Day weekend in 2004. His family is still waiting for answers. “I had a dream that morning that something had happened,” Kenneth’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 accused of pushing large stone off Miami residence hall roof, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three men are accused of toppling a stone carving from the roof of a Miami University residence hall. It happened May 6, 2022, a Miami University Police Department detective said in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Butler County Court. The three people charged are 20-year-old Luke...
OXFORD, OH

