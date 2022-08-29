ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Great Barrington Opens ARPA Applications to Local Nonprofits

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Great Barrington has opened an application form process for local nonprofits seeking grants from American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the town. The town received $2,075,908 in ARPA funds to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 on households in Great Barrington. In April, the...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Police Board Quits in Protest

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Five members of the Police Advisory Review Board have resigned, leaving only Lt. Col. Thomas Grady of the Sheriff's Department on the panel. Chair Ellen Maxon confirmed on Thursday that being barred from reviewing the report on the fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella was the final straw.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed

The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Lanesborough, MA
iBerkshires.com

Barbalunga Campaign Says Election Post Was in Error

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Barbalunga campaign says a volunteer made the now deleted post on Facebook alleging that the state was "closely" watching primary voting in Pittsfield. "Shortly after the post was made by our campaign volunteer, a campaign leader saw the post, and it was immediately removed, due...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Greenfield city councilors upset police chief Robert Haigh is back on the job despite discrimination case

Greenfield City Council members reacted with surprise and frustration over Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s decision to reinstate Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. after a Hampshire County jury found the police chief and Greenfield Police Department guilty of discriminating against the department’s sole Black officer in 2020. City Council members...
GREENFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Hires Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College has hired a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Former Director of Alumni Relations Antonia "Toni" Buckley has taken on the role of DEI director for the college. President Ellen Kennedy announced her appointment at the BCC Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Select Board
wamc.org

Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed

Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Helen Moon Named BCC's first Heart of Service Alumni Award Winner

PITTSFIELD, MA — Helen Moon, a 2013 graduate of Berkshire Community College (BCC), has been named the first recipient of the Daniel Dillon ’62 Heart of Service Alumni Award. The award was created in remembrance of Dillon, a 1962 BCC graduate who was a pillar of community service....
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire NonProfits, BRPC to Host Nonprofit Workshops

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is teaming up with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission this fall to offer a series of free workshops to small and mid-sized nonprofits looking to increase their capacity and resilience. The "Level Up Series for Nonprofits" will take place in the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Opens Applications for Cultural Activity Grants

LENOX, Mass. — Applications for funding community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs open this month and are due Oct. 17. The Lenox Cultural Council, in accordance with Massachusetts Cultural Council guidelines, has set an October 17 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. Applications open Sept. 1.
LENOX, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

Adams Theater Fundraiser Gains $20K First Week

ADAMS, Mass. — A fundraiser for the Adams Theater has brought in more than $20,000 in donations and pledges since it began last week, as progress on the theater's renovation continues. Contributions to the fundraiser will support costs associated with theater programming for the 2023 season. Yina Moore, founder...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Sets Single Tax Rate for FY23

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The average property owner will see a 4.4 percent rise in their property tax in the current fiscal year according to numbers presented by Town Assessor Chris Lamarre. Lamarre gave a report to the Select Board and the fire district's Prudential Committee before each taxing authority...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
businesswest.com

Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story

When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
LUDLOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

Defendants in Delacruz-Batista, Tatro Homicides Arraigned

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Superior Court on Monday arraigned the third of four defendants charged with murder in the homicide of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. Naquan Miller, 43, faces charges of murder, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, and description of documents and objects. The court ordered that Miller be held without the right to bail.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Woebot Health Chief Clinical Officer

BENNINGTON, Vt. — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Athena Robinson, PhD, chief clinical officer for Woebot Health, at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Robinson holds a PhD with a specialty in behavioral medicine from the Joint Doctoral Program at the University of California, San Diego/San Diego State University; a master's in clinical psychology from San Diego State University; and a bachelor's in psychology and social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley. She is also a licensed clinical psychologist and continues her private practice in the state of California.
BENNINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy