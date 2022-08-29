Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
New stimulus bill would give thousands to New York familiesJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Four Democratic candidates vie for Western Mass. seat on Governor’s Council
SPRINGFIELD - The Sept. 6 primary race for Governor’s Council pits four Western Massachusetts Democrats against each other to succeed longtime Region 8 member Mary Hurley. Running are Shawn Allyn, of Holyoke, Michael Fenton, of Springfield, Tara Jacobs, of North Adams, and Jeffery Morneau, of Springfield. The winner of...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Opens ARPA Applications to Local Nonprofits
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Great Barrington has opened an application form process for local nonprofits seeking grants from American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the town. The town received $2,075,908 in ARPA funds to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 on households in Great Barrington. In April, the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police Board Quits in Protest
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Five members of the Police Advisory Review Board have resigned, leaving only Lt. Col. Thomas Grady of the Sheriff's Department on the panel. Chair Ellen Maxon confirmed on Thursday that being barred from reviewing the report on the fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella was the final straw.
WNYT
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
‘Fair Share for Massachusetts’ backs state ballot question one
A group called 'Fair Share for Massachusetts', which backs state ballot question one, brought attention to their cause today by standing on a crumbling bridge in Springfield -- hoping to get their point across
iBerkshires.com
Barbalunga Campaign Says Election Post Was in Error
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Barbalunga campaign says a volunteer made the now deleted post on Facebook alleging that the state was "closely" watching primary voting in Pittsfield. "Shortly after the post was made by our campaign volunteer, a campaign leader saw the post, and it was immediately removed, due...
Greenfield city councilors upset police chief Robert Haigh is back on the job despite discrimination case
Greenfield City Council members reacted with surprise and frustration over Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s decision to reinstate Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. after a Hampshire County jury found the police chief and Greenfield Police Department guilty of discriminating against the department’s sole Black officer in 2020. City Council members...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Hires Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Director
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College has hired a director of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Former Director of Alumni Relations Antonia "Toni" Buckley has taken on the role of DEI director for the college. President Ellen Kennedy announced her appointment at the BCC Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.
wamc.org
Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed
Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
iBerkshires.com
Helen Moon Named BCC's first Heart of Service Alumni Award Winner
PITTSFIELD, MA — Helen Moon, a 2013 graduate of Berkshire Community College (BCC), has been named the first recipient of the Daniel Dillon ’62 Heart of Service Alumni Award. The award was created in remembrance of Dillon, a 1962 BCC graduate who was a pillar of community service....
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire NonProfits, BRPC to Host Nonprofit Workshops
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is teaming up with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission this fall to offer a series of free workshops to small and mid-sized nonprofits looking to increase their capacity and resilience. The "Level Up Series for Nonprofits" will take place in the...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Opens Applications for Cultural Activity Grants
LENOX, Mass. — Applications for funding community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs open this month and are due Oct. 17. The Lenox Cultural Council, in accordance with Massachusetts Cultural Council guidelines, has set an October 17 deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. Applications open Sept. 1.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Theater Fundraiser Gains $20K First Week
ADAMS, Mass. — A fundraiser for the Adams Theater has brought in more than $20,000 in donations and pledges since it began last week, as progress on the theater's renovation continues. Contributions to the fundraiser will support costs associated with theater programming for the 2023 season. Yina Moore, founder...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Sets Single Tax Rate for FY23
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The average property owner will see a 4.4 percent rise in their property tax in the current fiscal year according to numbers presented by Town Assessor Chris Lamarre. Lamarre gave a report to the Select Board and the fire district's Prudential Committee before each taxing authority...
businesswest.com
Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story
When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
WRGB
Ballston Spa interim Superintendent resigns one week before 1st Day of School
Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — The Ballston Spa interim Superintendent has resigned one week before the 1st Day of School. Daniel Connor resigned from the position Tuesday, August 30, he had been sworn in last month. Jason Fernau the President of the Board of Education put out the following...
iBerkshires.com
Defendants in Delacruz-Batista, Tatro Homicides Arraigned
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Superior Court on Monday arraigned the third of four defendants charged with murder in the homicide of Reymon Delacruz-Batista. Naquan Miller, 43, faces charges of murder, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, and description of documents and objects. The court ordered that Miller be held without the right to bail.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowd packs Port of Albany meeting as offshore wind project remains suspended
An offshore wind project slated for Beacon Island at the Port of Albany remains halted and a local point of contention after residents sued the port and town of Bethlehem earlier this summer, and continue to come out in force at meetings. Dozens of people packed the Albany Port District...
Springfield Municipal Hospital site rezoning sought to aid future development
SPRINGFIELD - The city is seeking to rezone the almost 20-acre former Municipal Hospital site on upper State Street to assist in future development, but officials won’t say what plans may be in the works. The Planning Board on Wednesday approved a proposal to revise the zoning from Residence...
iBerkshires.com
Medical Matters Weekly Welcomes Woebot Health Chief Clinical Officer
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The next guest on Medical Matters Weekly is Athena Robinson, PhD, chief clinical officer for Woebot Health, at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Robinson holds a PhD with a specialty in behavioral medicine from the Joint Doctoral Program at the University of California, San Diego/San Diego State University; a master's in clinical psychology from San Diego State University; and a bachelor's in psychology and social welfare from the University of California, Berkeley. She is also a licensed clinical psychologist and continues her private practice in the state of California.
