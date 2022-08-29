Read full article on original website
Lyndhurst will celebrate its 97th Home Day event Sept. 9-11
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The city is set to hold its annual celebration -- perhaps the oldest such tradition in the area -- when its Home Day takes place Sept. 9-11 at Lyndhurst Park, located behind City Hall, 5301 Mayfield Road. (Yes, it’s still called Home Day, even though it has...
K-9 officer, handler don’t disappoint: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Those who have followed me over the years know I like to really get involved in the details of a story, but I did not intend to become this involved in the stories surrounding COVID-19. Yes, I tested positive and it stinks!. Luckily, I was fully vaccinated...
September Family Events Stark County
Sign up for Free Books from Imagination Library– mailed to your home for kids 5 and under. Save the Date for The Family Fun Trolls Convention on September 23-25th and the Free All Together Now event at the Canton Cultural Center on September 10th.
Geauga County Fair returns to Northeast Ohio: Full schedule of events
BURTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. Looking for Labor Day weekend plans? The Great Geauga County Fair opened for the 200th time on Wednesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Parma Heights completing one Greenbrier Commons project, eyeing NEO Soccer Facility demolition
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Minor and major projects are planned at Parma Heights’ Greenbrier Commons. Falling into the former category is a current effort by city workers at the front entrance of the community center. “This was something the service department brought to my attention,” Mayor Marie Gallo said....
Jeff Heigl’s deft hands bring bright new look to St. Adalbert’s Church in Berea: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- After decades, the brick facing on columns enhancing the front entrance to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 66 Adalbert St. in Berea, had begun to deteriorate. “The brick began falling off and cracking,” said church facilities manager Jeff Heigl. His solution was to use manmade stone to...
Dress up your furry baby for ‘The Good, The Bad and The Snuggly’: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Do you love to dress up your dog or cat? Perhaps a better question is, does your pet love to dress up?. Here’s your chance to show off your furry baby in style at Forget Me Not Animal Rescue’s first annual pet costume contest and parade. “The Good, The Bad and The Snuggly” will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Spokes Café II, 5741 River Styx Road in Medina.
Great Lakes Brewing Co. sets outdoor brewmaster’s dinner this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. has scheduled a five-course brewmaster’s dinner this month at Ohio City Farm. The dinner - 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 – will pair seasonal and year-round beers with courses featuring vegetables, herbs and spices grown and harvested at the farm. Seating is outside.
Old Temple Israel in Akron transforming into a large center for arts
What once was a prominent place of worship in Akron will soon be transformed into a place for the performing arts.
Maltz Museum seeks your help in testing new AI version of Rev. Otis Moss, Jr.: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Be a beta tester for new Maltz Museum addition: The public is invited to become beta testers for the newest addition to the Maltz Museum’s permanent collection. Using state-of-the-art technology, the Museum partnered with StoryFile to capture the life story of Cleveland icon and civil rights activist Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., as an Interactive Conversational Biography.
5 things to do in NEO: 'Free Puppies!' doc, First Friday in Canton and more
The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque presents the new documentary "Free Puppies!" as a streaming exclusive through Sep. 16. The film follows a group of women who rescue dogs in the rural South and take them to new homes in other parts of the country. ArtsinStark 'First Friday'. This Friday,...
Cuyahoga County, much of Northeast Ohio improve to medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Sept. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Northeast Ohio improved to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties had been red, for high COVID-19 transmission, since late July. This week, Ashtabula County...
CLE Habitat for Humanity taking over in Lorain Co. after misused fund claims
In a big development for the now-defunct Lorain County Habitat for Humanity, new management is moving in following a News 5 investigation into claims of misuse of Habitat money, among other things.
Middleburg Heights’ Jammin’ in the Park draws music-loving crowd
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Music lovers of all ages gathered on lawn chairs and blankets near City Hall Park’s gazebo stage, and throughout the surrounding grounds, Saturday (Aug. 27) during Middleburg Heights’ first-ever Jammin’ in the Park concert event. The weather was perfect as three bands paid...
Cleveland.com news quiz for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022: What’s being planned?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There are some projects in the works for the Cleveland area ... Icebreaker plan, Vision Zero Action Plan. What exactly would these plans do? If you have an idea, then take this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which features 10 questions on current events in Northeast Ohio.
Fresh Fest Returns to Promote Locally Grown Food, Artists & Outdoor Fun
Sat 9/10 @ 1-9PM Fresh Fest launched in 2019 at Rid-All Farm and Otter Park, a project that has turned a chunk of empty land in the so-called “forgotten triangle” into a productive farm and recreational space. The event featured local food (including free fresh produce), vendors, yoga, tours of the greenhouses and a stage full of entertainment ranging from popular local bands such as Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S Band to national acts such as the late rapper Biz Markie in his last Cleveland appearance.
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
Westlake home offers stunning outdoor space for under $1.6M: House of the Week
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Nestled on a quiet cul de sac, the brick and half-timbered home at 1390 Glenbrook Lane is oozing with curb appeal. But it’s what’s behind the house that truly dazzles. Sitting on the edge of a ravine and surrounded by trees, the home boasts multiple decks and an expansive pool deck offering plenty of opportunities for both fun and relaxation.
Akron DORA now covers nearly 145 acres
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron has expanded its designated outdoor refreshment area, known as DORA. Akron has expanded its designated outdoor refreshment area DORA in a major way. DORA now covers around 145 acres of the downtown area. Around 40 businesses are included in DORA. According to...
Local students, staff still burned out of Catholic school after arson
Eight months after an arson fire ripped through St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School in Parma, students and staff remain burned out of their building.
