STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Do you love to dress up your dog or cat? Perhaps a better question is, does your pet love to dress up?. Here’s your chance to show off your furry baby in style at Forget Me Not Animal Rescue’s first annual pet costume contest and parade. “The Good, The Bad and The Snuggly” will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Spokes Café II, 5741 River Styx Road in Medina.

