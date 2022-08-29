Read full article on original website
What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup
The primetime matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is just around the corner. The Fighting Irish come to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night in what many believe is the best game of the year in the 2022 college football season. This contest marks the first...
Elite athlete plans to return to Tennessee after summer visit, offer
A highly ranked Class of 2024 athlete who visited Tennessee for the first time last month says he's hoping to return to Knoxville this season for one of the Vols' home games.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, stream, radio
It's been a long offseason of hype, excitement and restored expectations in East Lansing after Mel Tucker led the Spartans to an 11-2 season hardly anybody saw coming last fall. The sequel to one of the most surprising stories in college football begins Friday night when Michigan State hosts Western Michigan.
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Player Reaction To Donovan Mitchell's Trade To The Cavaliers
Rip Hamilton gives his reactions as a former player to the blockbuster trade of Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
Four-star forward Brandon Williams breaks down his final two schools, nearing decision
Four-star senior Brandon Williams is down to two schools and nearing a decision. The 6-foot-7 forward from (New York) Christ the King, is down to UCLA and St. John’s and has visited both programs. “I’ll probably be making my decision by the end of this week,” Williams said....
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
ESPN's Desmond Howard discusses Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET in Columbus. It is a battle of two Top 5 teams and all eyes will be on this one. ESPN’s Get Up aired Thursday and Desmond Howard was asked a variety of questions about the high-profile matchup. He actually believes Notre Dame, despite being a 17.5-point underdog, has a chance to win this one outright.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Report: Big 12 making major move with TV deal, realignment
The Big 12 Conference's new commissioner, Brett Yormark, vowed to do everything he could to put the league in a stronger position as realignment rumbled again, and he seems to be doing just that. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Big 12 have entered TV rights discussions with both Fox and ESPN well in advance of their scheduled negotiating window. This move could have a far-reaching effect, including on realignment.
Deion Sanders opens up about coaching searches, future amid Jackson State football success
In a wide-ranging interview with the Associated Press, Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders said he is not focused on the situation at Florida State. AP writer Ralph Russo pointed to Florida State head coach Mike Norvell’s tenuous footing heading into this season while opining that Sanders could be a coveted head coaching candidate in the next cycle.
Rice football coach Mike Bloomgren says USC won't know to expect from their healthy roster
The Rice Owls will open their 2022 college football season with a road game against one of the nation’s most talked about teams, the No. 14 ranked USC Trojans. During a press conference Tuesday, Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren was asked if USC knows what to expect with their full team being healthy.
Updated scouting report on 2023 defensive lineman Shymeik Jones
Camden (S.C.) High School standout Shymeik Jones has seen his recruiting stock rise over the course of the last few months. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman now counts 20 offers to his credit. Jones, also a basketball standout for Camden, has helped his football team to a 2-0 record so...
Neal Brown discusses officiating, fourth down calls in loss to Pitt
West Virginia fell to No. 17 Pittsburgh on Thursday evening, 38-31, in a heartbreaking loss for the Mountaineers that saw Neal Brown's team go up seven and with the ball in the fourth quarter before blowing the lead late. One of the decisions that ultimately led to the loss was a choice with about six minutes to go when WVU elected to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-a-foot.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
