Suspect in murder of homeless amputee in South LA also shot another person days later, police say
Two people have been charged with the "brutal and callous" murder of a homeless amputee who was sleeping in his wheelchair in front of a South Los Angeles McDonald's when he was shot in the head.
beverlypress.com
Third man arrested for follow-home robbery
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man for an alleged follow-home robbery in July in the Fairfax District. The suspect, identified as Deantone Guillory, of Compton, was allegedly among a group of six male suspects who followed three male...
New dashcam video shows moments leading up to South LA crash that killed 2 innocent victims
An LAPD spokesperson initially said officers were not in pursuit when the crash happened, but a preliminary police report that was later released by the agency states that officers were chasing the suspect.
NBC Los Angeles
Two Children Found in Car at Scene of Deadly Shooting in Westlake
Two young children were found in a car in the aftermath of a deadly shooting late Tuesday in Los Angeles' Westlake area. Two people were killed in the shooting at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard. A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were killed and a third person was injured.
Deputies open fire after responding to report of man wielding machete in South LA
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies opened fire after responding to a report of a man wielding a machete in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale
A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and another hospitalized. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. One person was declared dead at the scene, while another was […]
Driver may have suffered 'lapse of consciousness' before Windsor Hills crash that killed 6: Report
A driver may have experienced an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments before a crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people.
Man Fatally Shot in Industry; Investigation Underway
The shooting was reported about 9:10 a.m. near Valley Boulevard and Sentous Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits 30 vehicles parked on street in South LA
A driver lost control of a pickup truck and hit about 30 parked vehicles in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.
Fontana Herald News
Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in San Bernardino; witness assistance sought
Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting which occurred at an illegal bar and restaurant in San Bernardino in May of this year and are urging more witnesses to come forward and provide information. The incident took place on May 20 at the Blue Flame Lounge at 3606 E....
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Rolling Hills-Area Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed when her vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday.
theavtimes.com
Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes
Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
L.A. officer briefly detained in company of gang member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said.
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
foxla.com
Robbery of 84-year-old woman in Glendale by 'family of thieves' caught on camera
GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale police are investigating after the robbery of an elderly woman in broad daylight was caught on camera. The incident happened on Aug. 26. Video shared with FOX 11 from the victim's son shows his 84-year-old mother sitting with a friend in front of a home when a gray SUV pulls up in front of the driveway.
