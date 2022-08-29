ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

beverlypress.com

Third man arrested for follow-home robbery

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man for an alleged follow-home robbery in July in the Fairfax District. The suspect, identified as Deantone Guillory, of Compton, was allegedly among a group of six male suspects who followed three male...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Children Found in Car at Scene of Deadly Shooting in Westlake

Two young children were found in a car in the aftermath of a deadly shooting late Tuesday in Los Angeles' Westlake area. Two people were killed in the shooting at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Westlake Boulevard. A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were killed and a third person was injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale

A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and another hospitalized. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. One person was declared dead at the scene, while another was […]
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes

Editor's Note: Some may find the details of this report disturbing. Firefighters sent to the scene of a car crash and house fire in Mar Vista Aug. 5, that ultimately claimed the life of actor Anne Heche, were unable to begin lifesaving efforts for about 45 minutes after they first arrived at the scene, according to LA City Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.
LOS ANGELES, CA

