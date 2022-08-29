Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
Hide your kids, Tampa! This man's out here trying to buy little girlsEvie M.Tampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Related
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Popculture
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds
Dolphins quarterback and former 5th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa professed his love for Shania Twain during a Dolphins Q&A in the summer of 2020. There’s a ton of pressure on Tua to perform this year with a new coaching staff, but we’ll save that talk for later. During his Q&A, he said Shania was probably his favorite guilty pleasure music, but when the follow up question asked his celebrity crush, Tua doubled down on Shania and followed it up with a “Shania if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back.”
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Quarterback Signs $245 Million Contract Extension
A Super Bowl champion quarterback just earned a lot of money. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have agreed on a contract extension. The new deal is worth $245 million over five years, including $165 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Wilson will earn an average salary of $49 million per year and will be under contract with the Broncos through the 2028 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on alleged Browns comments: 'I didn't say it'
There are often three sides to a story of a one-on-one interaction—what person No. 1 says, what person No. 2 says and what actually happened. Today, person No. 2 gave their side. Following Wednesday’s practice, Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the now infamous sideline conversation he had with...
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin discusses Steelers QB decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t announced who their starting quarterback will be in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. While most assume it’s either going to be Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t shown his cards over which one he’s favoring.
Popculture
'Monday Night Football': All the Games Scheduled for 2022 NFL Season
It's finally here. The 2022 NFL season will kick off in less than a week, and fans are ready for these teams to start their road to the Super Bowl. Monday Night Football will make its season premiere on Sept. 12 with a new look as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the call. The duo comes to ESPN after spending over 20 years at Fox. Lisa Salters will report each week from the sidelines.
Popculture
Los Angeles Chargers Sign Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back
The Los Angeles Chargers just got a boost at the running back position. On Wednesday, the team announced it has signed Sony Michel to the active roster. The details of Michel's contract were not disclosed, according to ESPN. Michel comes to the Chargers after being released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Cut Two Quarterbacks Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys will be short on quarterbacks to start the 2022 season. On Tuesday, Dallas announced the release of Cooper Rush and Will Grier, which means Dak Prescott is the only active quarterback on the roster as of this writing. NFL teams normally keep two QBs on the roster, so the Cowboys could sign another quarterback before the season begins on Sept. 11.
Popculture
Prime Video Unveils New Ball for 'Thursday Night Football'
Thursday Night Football is set to premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 15, and the streaming service has a new football to help kick off the 2022 season. With the help of the NFL's official football supplier Wilson, Prime Video unveiled a new football called the Prime Ball. While it looks like a normal NFL football, it's stretched out just a little bit to make look like the Prime Video symbol. A few NFL players and legends got their hands on the football and seem to love it.
Popculture
Baker Mayfield Has Strong Message for Cleveland Browns Ahead of Game Against Former Team
Baker Mayfield is more than ready to take on his former team. The Carolina Panthers quarterback spoke to Cynthia Frelund of the NFL Network after the Panthers' final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Frelund shared her conversation with Mayfield while appearing on the Around the NFL podcast with Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal.
Popculture
Deion Sanders Says Jackson State Is in 'Crisis Mode' Ahead of Season Opener
The Jackson State football team has a challenge on its hands before the start of the 2022 season. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in Jackson after the city was hit with heavy rains causing severe flooding in the area. The flood waters caused issues at a water treatment plant, which caused lower water pressure in Jackson, according to CBS News. NFL legend Deion Sanders, who is also the head coach at Jackson State, says his team is looking for temporary accommodations before the team's first game against Florida A&M on Sunday.
Comments / 2