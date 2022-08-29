The 2022 Disney advent calendar you need to gift your kids is available now for pre-order

These Disney advent calendars are available now for pre-order Disney / IglooBooks / Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It’s not even technically pumpkin spice season yet, but it’s time to start thinking about holiday advent calendars.

It may feel like you’ve just finished shopping for your kid’s lunchbox and back-to-school backpack but, in the wonderful world of Disney, it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

If you’re a Disney fan you know how quickly their coveted storybook advent calendars sell out. This year they are letting Amazon Prime members get a serious head start on their holiday planning with a sneak peek and pre-order of these wildly popular pre-holiday gifts. The pre-orders are not only guaranteed to arrive well before the countdown to Christmas, they are currently discounted as well.

These storybook advent calendars are usually long sold-out by early October, but Amazon Prime members are able to place their orders right now—before they sell out and before their official September 13, 2022 release.

If you’re not already a fan of these Disney advent calendars, each day of the 24-day countdown reveals a separate storybook. This year they will release a brand new Disney Storybook Advent Calendar and a Disney Princess Advent Calendar . Both are filled with 24, beautifully wrapped, mini paperback storybooks. Each has a different story surprise to unwrap.

The storybook collection Disney princess advent calendar is available for pre-order on Amazon Disney / IglooBooks / Reviewed

Get the 2022 Disney Princess Advent Calendar

The storybook collection Disney advent calendar is available for pre-order on Amazon Disney / IglooBooks / Reviewed

Get the 2022 Disney Advent Calendar

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 2022 Disney advent calendar you need to gift your kids is available now for pre-order