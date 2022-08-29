Read full article on original website
Senate GOP re-election arm goes up with new ads in Arizona and Wisconsin midterm battlegrounds
FIRST ON FOX: The Senate Republicans re-election arm is launching new ads Friday in the crucial general swing states of Arizona and Wisconsin, which are home to key Senate races that may determine if the GOP wins back the majority in the chamber. The launch of the National Republican Senatorial...
Rubio responds to Demings' comments, accuses Dem opponent of supporting abortion 'at any point'
DAVIE, FLA. – Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., seized on remarks about abortion that his Democratic Senate opponent Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., made in a recent interview, giving his take on why the congresswoman stopped short of giving a precise time at which she believes abortion should not be an available option.
Planned Parenthood spent nearly $4 million against 'extreme' Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Planned Parenthood has spent almost $4 million in advertisements against Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz during the 2022 election cycle, so far, in their "all in" attempt to defeat pro-life midterm candidates this fall. According to Open Secrets, Planned Parenthood spent $3,780,878 against Oz in his race against Lt....
Top GOP Senate super PAC spending $23 million to target Hassan in battleground New Hampshire
FIRST ON FOX: A leading super PAC that backs Senate Republicans says it will spend $23 million to buy TV time in the small but crucial battleground state of New Hampshire as the group targets Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in a key contest. Senate Leadership Fund, which shared its announcement...
Liberal media largely defends Fetterman skipping Oz debate over stroke remarks, but some are calling him out
Many mainstream media outlets are providing a sympathetic framing to Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's decision not to debate his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz as Fetterman recovers from a stroke. That appears to be in part because of the sharp attacks from Oz's campaign and Republican allies that...
Gavin Newsom's in-laws fled from California to Florida during the pandemic, records show
EXCLUSIVE: Not only did the in-laws of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom give money to one of his biggest political foes; they fled from his state during the pandemic. Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, parents of Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel and longtime California residents, became Florida residents in 2020 after purchasing a $3.3 million Naples home in March of that year, records show. The Siebels appear to still have ownership of their California home in northern San Francisco suburb of Ross.
Oz blasts Pennsylvania Dem Senate nominee Fetterman for having two men convicted of murder on campaign payroll
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman hired two convicted murderers to work for his campaign, and his Republican opponent in the state's November election, Mehmet Oz, claims it shows he is soft on crime. Dennis and Lee Horton, two brothers who were convicted of murder in 1994 and serving life...
Fetterman told teachers' union they'll be his 'first' call if elected, they can 'tell' him how to do his job
FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, told teachers’ unions that they would be his "first" call for education policy should he get elected. While taking questions during a January speaking gig at a Pennsylvania State Education Association Political Institute event, Fetterman said that, if elected,...
Doug Mastriano tells Fox News Digital that Afghan elections were more secure than Pennsylvania's because of voter ID
Doug Mastriano tells Fox News Digital that Afghan elections were more secure than Pennsylvania's because of voter ID.
Wisconsin man charged with election fraud, identity theft
Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's election system. The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait with two misdemeanor counts of...
Texas Democratic Party distances itself from armed Antifa at 'kid-friendly' drag show, blames Cruz, Abbott
EXCLUSIVE: The Texas Democratic Party distanced itself from the actions of masked, openly armed Antifa protesters at last weekend's "kid-friendly" drag brunch in Texas, instead blaming the incident on Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and other "extremist Republicans." "We have no association of any kind with groups or individuals...
State asks to dismiss lawsuit aimed at blocking execution of Alabama inmate
The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of killing...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slams Texas Gov. Abbott as a 'man without any morals' after sending migrant buses
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday afternoon, calling him a "man without any morals" after he sent two buses of migrants to her city's Union Station on Wednesday night. Lightfoot made the comments during a press conference with city leaders and local partners.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents" and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago's Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press conference after the migrants'...
Ahead of Labor Day Weekend, people in DC sound off on the most annoying things about fellow airline passengers
WASHINGTON, D.C. – People in Washington, D.C., sounded off on the most annoying behaviors of other airline passengers ahead of Labor Day weekend. "Well, the kids crying, there's always one at least," one woman, Nelly, told Fox News. Another woman, Alina, agreed: "The children, because they cry, it's true...
Washington state man pleads guilty to involvement in Mexican cartel-link drug trafficking operation
A Washington state man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges concerning his alleged involvement in an international drug trafficking organization linked to a Mexican drug cartel. Jose Elias Barbosa, 37, of Kent, Washington, admitted in a plea agreement to being one of the leaders of a transnational drug trafficking organization,...
A Florida man was charged with leaving dead animals at a Parkland shooting memorial
A Florida man obsessed with mass shootings was charged with leaving dead animals – including a mutilated duck – at a Parkland school memorial near the site of the 2018 massacre, authorities announced Friday. Robert Mondragon, 29, began his alleged assault of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
4k beagles successfully rescued from Virginia breeding facility in search of loving homes
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) on Thursday announced that it has completed its mission to rescue 4,000 beagles from what it termed an inhumane breeding facility in Virginia. The dogs were recovered from a Cumberland-based medical contract breeding facility called Envigo, which has been accused of housing...
VA woman found dead after refusing abortion, boyfriend arrested
A day before his pregnant girlfriend was fatally shot in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure, investigators said in an affidavit. Raquiah King, 20, was found dead near an intersection in Hanover County and about a month later, investigators arrested...
