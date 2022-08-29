ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Fox News

Gavin Newsom's in-laws fled from California to Florida during the pandemic, records show

EXCLUSIVE: Not only did the in-laws of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom give money to one of his biggest political foes; they fled from his state during the pandemic. Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. and Judith A. Siebel, parents of Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel and longtime California residents, became Florida residents in 2020 after purchasing a $3.3 million Naples home in March of that year, records show. The Siebels appear to still have ownership of their California home in northern San Francisco suburb of Ross.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Fox News

Wisconsin man charged with election fraud, identity theft

Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man Thursday with election fraud and identity theft after he acknowledged that he fraudulently requested absentee ballots in what he says was an effort to expose vulnerabilities in the state's election system. The state Department of Justice charged 68-year-old Harry Wait with two misdemeanor counts of...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Fox News

783K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy