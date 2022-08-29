CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police officers say they're being pushed past their limits with their days off and their vacations being canceled.Now, police Supt. David Brown is making changes aimed at giving officers more time off.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, this comes after a Chicago Inspector General's report that found that during April and May, nearly 1,200 officers were scheduled to work 11 consecutive days.Many of their records show days off canceled mandatorily. The inspector general pointed out the department's record keeping makes it difficult to determine if the officers actually worked all of those days.For...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO