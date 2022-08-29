Sulphur teen arrested, accused of threatening classmates

On the heels of the Friday arrest of a Sam Houston High student, Calcasieu Parish deputies say they arrested a Sulphur High student on Sunday.

The 17-year-old arrested Sunday also is accused of threatening a shooting.

Deputies were called Sunday and told that the student was making social medial threats to shoot classmates.

During the initial investigation detectives learned the 17 year old threatened to carry out the shooting on a specific day of the week, but did not specify if it would actually occur on school property.

After further investigation detectives interviewed the 17 year old and he was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing.

CPSO Detective Roger Pete is the lead detective on this case.