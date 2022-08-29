Give back with the Green Bay Packers blood drive

Green Bay Packers Give Back are tackling the need for blood, hosting a community blood drive on August 29 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lambeau Field in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

The Red Cross has an ongoing need for blood donations this summer. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to give.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Green Bay Packers and for all blood donors who continuously roll up a sleeve to give blood,” said Steve Hansen, Executive Director for the Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross. “The need for blood is constant and we look forward to helping the community maintain a stable blood supply.”

All presenting donors can enter into a raffle for a chance to win prizes from the Packers and will receive a free giveaway item, while supplies last.

Free parking will be available in lot 3 off Lombardi Avenue.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, redcrossblood.org or through the Blood Donor App using the sponsor code packers.

Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.