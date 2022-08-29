ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSLS

One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest

Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 5:25 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared from the main roadway. A vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 126.1. As of 5:30 p.m., the north right...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Internet, phone service down at several Roanoke City schools

ROANOKE, Va. – A number of Roanoke City schools are dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday morning. Schools officials advise you to use the following temporary alternate numbers if you need to contact an affected school:. Crystal Spring Elementary - 540-853-2977. Fishburn Park Elementary - 540-853-6523. James...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire

Shenandoah Ave. – ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a house fire early Sunday morning on Shenandoah Avenue. Crews tell 10 News when they arrived on scene they saw fire coming from the front and side of the home. They were able to contain it but...
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSLS

Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Casa Latina

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, CASA Latina in the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation. As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:. If...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke NAACP Branch hosts Drive Thru Registration event

ROANOKE, Va. – We are two months away from mid-term elections which means it’s time to make sure people are registered to vote come Nov. 8. Roanoke’s branch for The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People hosted a drive-thru event on Saturday. Alongside them were...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Celebrating Labor Day in Buena Vista, kicking off election season

BUENA VISTA, Va. – People in Buena Vista gathered for the 51st annual festival to celebrate Labor Day on Monday. Despite the rain, crowds came together to enjoy the parade. The traditional event marks the kickoff to election season. Voters stayed behind after the celebration to hear from politicians running for the 6th District this November.
BUENA VISTA, VA

