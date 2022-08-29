Read full article on original website
HS football game between Collinwood, Shaw closed to fans on Friday
As an extra precaution, principals at Collinwood High School and Shaw High School have decided to close tonight's football game to spectators.
Upstart Utes one of the feel-good stories entering new season of college football
Petty coach jealousies and squabbling commissioners are about to take a back seat to actual games on the field — and won’t that be a relief. The Utes open their 2022 campaign against the Florida Gators at The Swamp
College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams by 2026
The university presidents who oversee the CFP have voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams.
East T-Stem High School stripped of 2018 state championship, among other punishments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — East T-Stem High School will have to return all awards, forfeit matches, and pay fines, during the four school years in question. Memphis-Shelby County Schools is reviewing the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) recent decision to discipline East T-STEM High School for violations that reportedly occurred as early as 2017, according to a press release.
JUNKIES: Jay Gruden talks Bills-Rams, 2022 Commanders
We’re less than a week away from the NFL season opener, and on a holiday weekend Friday, former DC head coach and current Rams consultant Jay Gruden joined the Sports Junkies to talk Bills-Rams opener, the 2022 Commanders, and more.
