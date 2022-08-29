ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

East T-Stem High School stripped of 2018 state championship, among other punishments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — East T-Stem High School will have to return all awards, forfeit matches, and pay fines, during the four school years in question. Memphis-Shelby County Schools is reviewing the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) recent decision to discipline East T-STEM High School for violations that reportedly occurred as early as 2017, according to a press release.
