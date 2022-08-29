ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CW33

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot

Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Labor Day weekend: Things to do in the Houston area September 2-5

HOUSTON - The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it. Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show. Red, White...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month

HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market

The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy

A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
KATY, TX
houstoniamag.com

Shaquille O’Neal’s Chicken Restaurant Is Headed to Houston

Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Early bird tickets start at $37.50 and will increase on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Tickets will be $50 in October. Sign up for free to be an Air Show Insider and receive deeper discounts on early bird tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX

