A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Everything you need to know about vibe dining, the trend taking over Houston
At these Houston restaurants, the food is enhanced with bottle service, beats and beautiful people.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Under the Radar: Some of Houston’s Best Hot Dogs Are from a Parking Lot
Imagine that it’s a Friday evening in Rice Village, and you’re standing outside watching the sunset as the sky transforms into vibrant colors of blue, orange, and pink. The air is warm and dewy with Houston’s unwavering humidity. The hum of cicadas rings out, rudely interrupted by the thumping of techno playing from a nearby speaker. Your feet shift back and forth on the firm concrete beneath you as you stand in line with mostly college students. Some are dressed up for a night out; others are dressed down and on a study break. As you shuffle along, a car pulls up and the driver rolls down the window, asking some of the people why on earth anyone would subject themselves to this. “Hot dogs!”, they shout back. The driver lets out an exasperated “For real??,” shakes his head, and rolls away.
Celebrity Chef Closes 3 Popular Restaurants In Texas
This celebrity chef is saying goodbye to Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
fox26houston.com
Labor Day weekend: Things to do in the Houston area September 2-5
HOUSTON - The Labor Day long weekend is here, and there are plenty of things to do around the Houston area to fill it. Here’s a look at just some of the events to check out including music festivals, family-friendly activities, foodie adventures and a fireworks show. Red, White...
How the Midtown Houston Spec's became a one-stop shop for entertaining
Here's how the Houston wine and liquor chain became a one-stop shop for entertaining.
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month
HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
Click2Houston.com
Attention barbecue lovers! Houston’s legendary Burns Original BBQ to open location in Katy during Labor Day weekend
HOUSTON – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, Burns Original BBQ will open its third bistro in Kroger! On Sept. 3, the restaurant will have its grand opening inside the West Grand Parkway location. Their Acres Home restaurant has been featured on Anthony Bourdain’s Houston episode of Parts...
13 Investigates: Texas comptroller's seizure sign hangs at Taste Kitchen and Bar's entrance
In a story 13 Investigates has brought you, Eyewitness News cameras captured no business activity when the sign was posted Tuesday.
4th-generation pitmaster brings craft barbecue to Kingwood with Texas Q
Fourth-generation pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi opened craft barbecue restaurant Texas Q in Kingwood in August 2021. (Courtesy Texas Q) For Sloan Rinaldi, barbecue has always been in her blood. “My family started doing barbecue in Crockett, Texas, at the turn of the 20th century, so I’m a fourth-generation pitmaster,” she said....
13 Investigates: Taste Bar and Kitchen now owes $206K in unpaid tax as footage of move-out emerges
A day after ABC13 found no business activity at Taste Bar and Kitchen, the embattled business is claiming renovations and not a state seizure is closing it.
Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market
The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
Eater
A Chinese Puerto Rican Restaurant Is Drawing Diners to Katy
A large SUV parks in front of a Katy storefront, and out pour five men, a few with the Puerto Rican flags branded proudly on their shirts. They’ve driven hundreds of miles from a military base in Laredo to get one thing — Chinese Puerto Rican food at Michy’s Chino Boricua.
5 fantastic places to go horseback riding near Houston
These stables offer private lessons, family rides and more.
Drive-in movie theaters in Houston: An American tradition
The Bayou City has two drive-in movie theaters for locals to visit.
houstoniamag.com
Shaquille O’Neal’s Chicken Restaurant Is Headed to Houston
Since Shaquille O’Neal is seven foot one, we all knew it was just a matter of time until he started making big moves in the 713 (which is, fittingly, happening just before the start of basketball season). The legendary basketball Hall of Famer’s fast-casual chicken franchise, appropriately named Big Chicken, just announced that it is breaking ground on its first location in Houston, which will open later this fall.
fox26houston.com
Robber steals from a dozen Houston food trucks; violent crime down this year across city
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for the man seen on surveillance camera robbing several food trucks. Throughout the last month, police say the man on video has robbed at least a dozen food trucks across Houston. BACKGROUND: Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston breakfast places – Best cheap restaurants & breakfast spots near you
Tacos are life. We get it – we understand. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day but it isn’t always cheap and you don’t always want tacos! That’s why we’ve wrangled together a guide for the best places to grab breakfast without breaking the bank.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Early bird tickets start at $37.50 and will increase on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Tickets will be $50 in October. Sign up for free to be an Air Show Insider and receive deeper discounts on early bird tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
