Prison population crisis drives new construction
Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith comments on pay raises for correctional officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem approved immediate raises for correctional officers, from twenty dollars an hour to twenty-three dollars and as much as twenty eight dollars an hour. That was to plug the growing number of vacancies. Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls says it’s...
Kristi Noem Bails on Campaign Stop Over Abortion Questions
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—A campaign stop for Gov. Kristi Noem went off the rails on Tuesday after two women confronted her about the state’s extreme ban on almost all abortions. Within minutes of touching down for an appearance at a virtual golf facility in Sioux Falls, the top...
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
Abortion is the issue that turns SD politics fiery, as Gov. Noem just discovered during a campaign stop in Sioux Falls
South Dakota politics are normally rather sedate. It’s part of our stoic Midwestern nature, along with the ever-present desire to be polite. The Republicans and Democrats disagree here as much as they do in other states, but they usually do so without shouting. It’s just not nice. But...
South Dakota Man Busted Going Over 120 On Motorcycle…Yikes!
There are so many good responsible motorcycle riders in South Dakota. It's jerks like this that endanger lives and give bikers a bad name. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they busted an out-of-control biker east of Harrisburg on Wednesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted that "Yesterday afternoon...
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
Hawarden Man Sentenced To Prison For Lascivious Acts
Orange City, Iowa — A Hawarden man has been sentenced to prison for lascivious acts. According to Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, 63-year-old Robert Michael Schiefen of Hawarden will face a five-year prison term. Kunstle says that on May 17, 2022, Schiefen was brought to the Hawarden Police Department...
South Dakota man convicted for lascivious acts with a child after release from registry
A Siouxland man who was convicted for sexual crimes against a child was sentenced for new sexual crimes against another child.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
Sioux City Man Accused Of Beating His Daughter
(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City man is accused of beating his eight-year-old daughter. The incident happened July 6th after the girl had taken money from his wallet to buy some snacks. She had been told to do that by her aunt. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bearshield is accused of pulling her from a closet at her friend’s house and repeatedly hitting her before throwing her to the ground. The girl required hospital treatment for her injuries. Bearshield faces a charge of child endangerment resulting in injuries.
O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
Mount Marty President talks about their relationship with the campus in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(WNAX)- Mount Marty University, based in Yankton, marked fifty years of their satellite campus in Watertown this week. President, Marc Long, says they had a nice turnout. Long says it was probably the first off campus branch of any private college in the state at the time. Long says...
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
Planning for “Gregory County Pumped Storage” underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Planning for a major power production facility on the Missouri River is underway but has a long timeline. Joni Livingston, with Missouri River Energy Services of Sioux Falls, says there are several tracks for the “Gregory County Pumped Storage” power facility. The project would build...
