City of Alice gets $7 million to build new, independent water source
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is moving forward in creating a new independent water source. Thursday, the Texas Water Development Board met and approved $7 million for Alice to go towards completing the City's water project. The project started in 2017, the City worked up a...
Sinton fundraiser aims to help couple adopt child
For Texas families looking to adopt, a relatively new local organization is here to help and is hoping residents will do the same. Sacred Selections South Texas is the local chapter of a nonprofit organization that states their mission is to “ ... financially assist Christian couples whose hearts and homes are open to loving and raising a child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
30 Moments that Defined Corpus Christi History
It feels like we’ve lived through quite a lot of “once in a lifetime” kinds of historical events in the last few decades. Sometimes, these events are seared into our minds as they happen because we know we are witnessing something we’ll remember. Other times, the importance of an event takes time to reveal itself to us and Corpus Christi history is an interesting look back in time.
Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues
The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
The 15 days are up. Bridge builder in talks with TxDOT
New Harbor Bridge project contractor Flatiron-Dragados, LLC,'s tone has changed and is aligned with TxDOT’s, according to TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer Valente Olivarez Jr.
Port Aransas Bids Adieu to a Favorite Fishing Outfitter as Locals Seek to Balance Growth and Preservation
Winds of change are blowing in Port Aransas, the once-sleepy Texas beach town that’s been a favorite Gulf Coast getaway for generations, as new developments are displacing some old favorites. One example is Woody’s Sports Center—a renowned all-purpose fishing outfitter for more than 50 years—which was leveled in July...
Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
UPDATE: State Highway 119 has now opened
UPDATE: As of 2:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, State Highway 119 remains closed in both directions a mile and a half into DeWitt County, according to the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office. A tanker truck hauling propane overturned this afternoon. Although no propane spilled, crews may have to offload the fuel before the truck can be rolled over and towed....
Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport
Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
Debris-filled barge becomes lodged onshore near Bob Hall Pier
In a news release, coastal parks director Scott Cross states the craft "poses no threat to the public or to the environment whatsoever."
'The ground just keeps sinking': Standing water covers southside neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Standing water continues to be a problem for many Corpus Christi residents after heavy rains. One southside resident in particular spoke with 3NEWS about how she constantly deals with deep water after any rain. Jessica Baker and her fiancé have only lived in their current...
Safety concerns halt Harbor Bridge construction yet again
The construction of the new Harbor Bridge hit another bump in the road as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released a statement about safety concerns it has with the project. The project broke ground on Aug. 8, 2016. Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) directed project developer...
Texas boy, 4, takes loaded handgun to school; father charged
CORPUS CRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department working at a school campus immediately took possession and secured a weapon after a 4-year-old boy took a loaded handgun to school. Police said it happened at approximately 9:15 am on Wednesday, August 31, at...
Local parents say former ME mishandled their 4-month-old's body during autopsy
Olivia Fox said she will never forget the image of the gash across his entire forehead: The child's head was cut open from ear to ear.
Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
Identity released of Corpus Christi man shot, killed Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released the name of the man killed early Monday morning. Isaias Ortiz, 42, died after being shot. Corpus Christi Police say Ortiz was killed around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Nicholson Street near Horne Road. That's just northwest of Gollihar and Kostoryz roads.
4-year-old student found with loaded handgun on Wednesday morning
Police said 30-year-old Paul Torres was arrested and charged with making a firearm accessible to children and was additionally charged with abandoning or endangering a child.
Parent arrested after 4-year-old found with loaded handgun at JFK Elementary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD went into lockdown Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. after school officials were notified that a four-year-old student was in possession of a loaded handgun on campus. An off-duty Corpus Christi police officer immediately took possession of and secured the...
