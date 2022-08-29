ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

mysoutex.com

Sinton fundraiser aims to help couple adopt child

For Texas families looking to adopt, a relatively new local organization is here to help and is hoping residents will do the same. Sacred Selections South Texas is the local chapter of a nonprofit organization that states their mission is to “ ... financially assist Christian couples whose hearts and homes are open to loving and raising a child in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.”
SINTON, TX
thebendmag.com

30 Moments that Defined Corpus Christi History

It feels like we’ve lived through quite a lot of “once in a lifetime” kinds of historical events in the last few decades. Sometimes, these events are seared into our minds as they happen because we know we are witnessing something we’ll remember. Other times, the importance of an event takes time to reveal itself to us and Corpus Christi history is an interesting look back in time.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
constructiondive.com

Texas DOT halts $803M Harbor Bridge project over safety issues

The $802.9 million Harbor Bridge project in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been delayed indefinitely after an independent review identified a series of design and construction flaws. Texas DOT threatened to replace the contractors, a Flatiron/Dragados joint venture, if certain safety concerns aren’t addressed by Aug. 31. Citing “lack of...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Little Bay Labor Day returns to rock Rockport

Since 2016, Jim Luna and his company Quartermoon Productions has brought premiere talent to Rockport for the Little Bay Labor Event. Before pandemic times the event was spread over a weekend in September, but now it will encompass into one jam-packed night on Saturday, Sept. 3. “Last year, we had...
ROCKPORT, TX
mysoutex.com

Safety concerns halt Harbor Bridge construction yet again

The construction of the new Harbor Bridge hit another bump in the road as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) released a statement about safety concerns it has with the project. The project broke ground on Aug. 8, 2016. Last month, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) directed project developer...
KWTX

Texas boy, 4, takes loaded handgun to school; father charged

CORPUS CRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty police officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department working at a school campus immediately took possession and secured a weapon after a 4-year-old boy took a loaded handgun to school. Police said it happened at approximately 9:15 am on Wednesday, August 31, at...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Arrest made after dozens of shopping carts found in Flour Bluff neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested in Flour Bluff after Corpus Christi police found dozens of shopping carts at a home near Flour Bluff Drive and Matlock area. Officers with the department, along with the City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Compliance Team, spent around three hours cleaning up debris in the neighborhood, CCPD officials said. 31 shopping carts were found at one residence in the area and 30 more were found on surrounding streets.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Identity released of Corpus Christi man shot, killed Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Medical Examiner on Tuesday released the name of the man killed early Monday morning. Isaias Ortiz, 42, died after being shot. Corpus Christi Police say Ortiz was killed around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Nicholson Street near Horne Road. That's just northwest of Gollihar and Kostoryz roads.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

