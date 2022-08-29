Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Rodanthe meeting on beachfront houses and erosion draws a crowd
In Rodanthe, a conversation about endangered beachfront houses, ocean erosion and beach nourishment drew an in-person and online crowd. Dave Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, was invited to the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building to talk about houses falling in the ocean. Some 70 people crowded into the building to hear his presentation on August 24, 2022 and another 70 listened online.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head Beach Driving Permits on Sale Starting Sept. 1
Beach driving permits for 22/23 Season starting October 1st, are on sale 9/1/22. The seasonal beach driving permit fee has increased from $25 for everyone to $50 for Nags Head residents and property owners and $100 for all others. The beach driving permit cost has not been increased since 1978.
obxtoday.com
Business After Hours event set for October 6 at Elizabethan Gardens
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
outerbanksvoice.com
Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam
There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
obxtoday.com
Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry Route out of service for September 3
The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be out of service for one day on Saturday, September 3 to perform routine maintenance on the M/V James B. Hunt. The maintenance will only take one day to complete, but must be done while the ferry engine is cold. Regular service on the...
obxtoday.com
‘First Friday’ of September kicks off this evening in Downtown Manteo
“First Friday” has returned for the month of September! Celebrate the First Friday of September on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Manteo. Dare Arts will have Joseph Caroppoli’s art exhibit opening reception and The Rea Family Band playing live music in The Courtyard starting at 6 p.m. The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs will be playing acoustic tunes at Old Tom Street, Stereo In Words will be playing at Magnolia Pavilion. An array of Manteo restaurants will have live music as well.
What's in the water? Aquarium says late summer a busy time for local sea life
If you're headed to the beach for the "unofficial" end of summer, the Virginia Aquarium says there will be plenty of sea critters in the water with you.
whqr.org
The onshore aspect of offshore wind: Here's what to expect
While offshore wind is just that - off the shore — the industry requires facilities on shore for support, like manufacturing, operations, and maintenance. With the Wilmington East Wind Energy area leased earlier this year, multiple stakeholders are discussing where facilities like that could go. Steve Yost is president...
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
WRV Outer Banks Pro Surf Contest Labor Day weekend at Jennette’s Pier
2022 Wave Riding Vehicles Outer Banks Pro, presented by Pacifico Clara, Labor day weekend at Jennette’s Pier, milepost 16.5, in Nags Head. WRV Outer Banks Pro will be hitting @jennettespierobx August 31 to September 5. Come out and watch live, or watch online at WRVOBXPRO.COM. Wave Riding Vehicles stands...
WXII 12
North Carolina beaches see a surge of tourism this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The surge in tourism has particularly helped out some beaches in North Carolina. Though tourism was hit by the pandemic, data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending increased 30%....
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for August 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny by Employee. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Employee stealing from the business. Under Investigation. August 5, 2022. Forgery and Uttering. 26000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Waves. Subject purchased items with counterfeit money. Under...
Man dies after falling off paddleboard near Nags Head Fishing Pier
The man fell off the paddleboard and did not resurface, according to a press release from the Town of Nags Head, North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
obxtoday.com
Second newsletter highlights Buxton Beach nourishment project milestones, achievements
Coastal Science & Engineering—which is tasked with managing the Buxton beach nourishment project that was performed by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD)—has released its second newsletter containing a construction summary. This newsletter documents the milestones that GLDD achieved during construction from June 30, 2022 to August...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off
Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks Seafood Festival endowment established
The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Endowment has been established by the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Board of Directors. The Outer Banks Seafood Festival is a nonprofit organization that promotes the positive impacts of our local seafood industry, educates people about...
Police seeking men involved in ‘significant incident’ on Atlantic Ave in Virginia Beach
Police in Virginia Beach are looking for residents' help identifying the men believed to be involved in what they are calling a "significant incident."
Camden Co. Schools make security updates for new school year
The Chief Human Resources Officer of Camden County Schools tells WAVY.com that several projects are either in the works or have been completed for the new school year.
outerbanksvoice.com
Richard J. Burris of Kill Devil Hills, August 24
Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
obxtoday.com
William R. Forehand
William Rufus Forehand, age 90, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Camden County, NC on January 4, 1932 to the late Cecil Whitehurst Forehand and Evelyn Voliva Forehand, he was the loving husband of June Burgess Forehand. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a founding member of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department.
obxtoday.com
East coast surfers surge in Round 1 of the WRV Outer Banks Pro
The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 kicked off the 2021/’22 Regional QS season today in challenging, two-foot windswell. Men’s Round 1 bouts were decided before the wind overpowered the incoming tide, but the damage was done by early event standouts. No women’s competition today as they look to make their debuts Friday, September 2.
Comments / 0