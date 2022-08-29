Read full article on original website
Small businesses talks challenges that been facing them over the years
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Small businesses have had a number of internal and external challenges over the past few years, and that trend will probably continue. South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says he hears the same things from their members. Sanderson says people have noticed some stores displaying Christmas...
South Dakota AARP weigh in on possible changes to funding for Social Security & Medicare
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Some US Senators are proposing Congress makes some changes to the way Social Security and Medicare are funded and managed. South Dakota AARP State Director Erik Gaikowski says they don’t anticipate major changes anytime soon. Gaikowski says both programs could run into financial issues in the future.
South Dakota Farm Bureau to honor farms run by the same family for over 100 years
HURON, S.D.(DRGNews)- One of the kickoff events for the South Dakota State Fair in Huron each year is a program recognizing farms and ranches in the state that have been in the same family for 100 years or longer. The South Dakota Farm Bureau and the state Department of Agriculture...
Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith comments on pay raises for correctional officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem approved immediate raises for correctional officers, from twenty dollars an hour to twenty-three dollars and as much as twenty eight dollars an hour. That was to plug the growing number of vacancies. Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls says it’s...
September is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)– Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota. This month is a time for raising awareness about suicide prevention and how we can all play a role. It is very important that everyone knows about, and has access to, the resources needed to discuss suicide prevention, and how to seek help if needed.
SD Dept of Health reports 9 new COVID-19 related deaths
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 9 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases decreased & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 2,993. The state had 1,292 new cases and 2,680 recoveries, decreasing active infections to 717. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 105.
Better Business Bureau warns of scams dealing with student loan forgiveness
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers may grab onto to the recent news that some federal student loans may be forgiven. Jessie Schmidt with the B-B-B in South Dakota says it’s best to let things play out first with the forgiveness programs. Schmidt says one...
USD VB Player Takes Home Weekly Conference Award
SIOUX FALLS, SD (GoYotes.com) – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Juhnke, honored for the seventh time in her career, averaged 4.64 kills at the Coyote Invitational, where the Coyotes went...
