Small businesses talks challenges that been facing them over the years

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Small businesses have had a number of internal and external challenges over the past few years, and that trend will probably continue. South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson says he hears the same things from their members. Sanderson says people have noticed some stores displaying Christmas...
September is Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)– Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota. This month is a time for raising awareness about suicide prevention and how we can all play a role. It is very important that everyone knows about, and has access to, the resources needed to discuss suicide prevention, and how to seek help if needed.
SD Dept of Health reports 9 new COVID-19 related deaths

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 9 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases decreased & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 2,993. The state had 1,292 new cases and 2,680 recoveries, decreasing active infections to 717. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 105.
USD VB Player Takes Home Weekly Conference Award

SIOUX FALLS, SD (GoYotes.com) – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Juhnke, honored for the seventh time in her career, averaged 4.64 kills at the Coyote Invitational, where the Coyotes went...
