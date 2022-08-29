ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 4

Fred Flintstone
4d ago

Portland decriminalized drugs… defunded police… next logical step is to decriminalized murder… great job liberals… !!

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded At North Portland Street Race

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say that a man who was shot and killed late Sunday night was involved in a street race in North Portland. 20-year-old Cameron Taylor and two other people were shot during an illegal street takeover on the North Marine Drive overpass at Interstate 5. Taylor...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In Portland’s 62nd Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The third deadly shooting of the weekend took another life late Sunday night. A man was shot at Northeast Broadway near Victoria Avenue just before 11:00pm. He has been identified as 20-year-old Cameron Taylor. There has not been an arrest. This was the fourth homicide of...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
KXL

Bullets Fly, Killing 4, Wounding 9 This Weekend In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — This past weekend was the second deadliest of the year and one of the more violent in months with four people dead by homicide and nine others wounded in shootings. A man was shot and killed at Northwest 6th and Flanders around 9:30pm on Friday. A...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXL

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Semi Truck

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night died after being hit by a semi truck. He was crossing North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at North Marine Drive around 9:40pm. The man has not been identified. This is the city’s 43rd traffic fatality...
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

Woman Strangled In Portland’s 60th Homicide Identified

PORTLAND, Ore — A woman was found dead on Saturday morning in what appears to be domestic violence. Officers responded to Southeast 92nd Avenue just north of Powell around 7:00am and found 36-year-old Racheal Abraham dead. The medical examiner determined that she was strangled to death. 33-year-old Mohamed Osdan...
PORTLAND, OR
KHQ Right Now

Man wanted in shooting near Riverfront Park arrested

Spokane Police Department said in partnership with the Portland Police Bureau, they arrested the man who allegedly fired shots at Riverfront Park. 26-year-old Matthew Brumfield is awaiting extradition to Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
iheart.com

Three Dead, Nine Injured In Violent Portland Weekend

Portland Police responded to three people killed and nine people injured since Saturday morning. Since early Saturday morning, PPB personnel has responded to three homicides and an additional seven shooting incidents. The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in solving or providing more information on the cases.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro police seek help finding missing autistic teen

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy. Hunter Bailey is believed to have left his apartment at the Quatama Crossing Apartments, located in the 8700 block of Northeast Trailwalk Drive, at about 1 a.m. and was reported missing at 4 a.m. Police said Bailey is autistic and non-verbal.
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy