Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Netflix With Ads Will Reportedly Launch on Nov. 1
Netflix plans to launch its new ad-supported subscription option on Nov. 1 in multiple countries, Variety reported on Thursday, citing industry sources. The ad-supported tier will reportedly go live on Nov. 1 in countries including the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany. The streaming giant is reportedly moving up its...
CNET
What I Want From the Apple Watch in 2022
The Apple Watch is an excellent smartwatch and fitness tracker, but I'd like to see more wellness tools, longer battery life and additional uses for its U1 chip. Apple is a leader in the wearables market, but competitors Fitbit and Oura are ahead in certain areas. Apple is expected to...
CNET
The Next Apple Watch SE Could Be the Most Exciting Apple Watch for 2022
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With a blood oxygen monitor, the ability to record an ECG from your wrist and plenty of exercise-logging options, the Apple Watch Series 7 is already a capable health tracker. But Apple might expand its wellness ambitions by adding a temperature sensor to the Series 8, according to Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. Apple might even be readying a Pro version of the Apple Watch Series 8 as well, with a possible debut at Apple's Sept. 7 event.
Apple event 2022: When and where to watch updates on iPhone 14
Apple will host an event from its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. on Sept. 7, where it is widely expected they will unveil the iPhone 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: New Phones May Get a Refreshed Design
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to be among the announcements at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7, and it's natural to want to compare this year's rumored model against last year's iPhone 13. While rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date, nothing is official just yet.
CNET
Disney in Early Stages of Creating Membership Similar to Amazon Prime, Report Says
Disney is in the early stages of planning a membership program similar to Amazon prime, according to a report Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal. The membership would offer "discounts or special perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise," WSJ cited unnamed sources as saying. Disney hopes the program will capitalize on cross-selling across its various entertainment entities, both to provide more value to its customers by personalizing their content, as well as to collect data and information on those preferences, according to the report.
CNET
This Guy Sued a Spammer and Got $1,200 Without a Lawyer. You Can Fight Unwanted Calls and Texts, Too
David Weekly was fed up with spam calls. So he did something about it. Telemarketing calls and texts were flooding his inbox every day, making it difficult to discern between genuine calls and telemarketing ads. After a text message hit his phone in June, he decided enough was enough. He sued the spammer, and it paid off: He ended up with a $1,200 check.
CNET
Samsung Is Launching Yet Another Cheap 5G Phone in the US
Samsung's new Galaxy A23 5G phone adds a $300 option to the line's A-series of phones. The cheaper phone comes as inflation is hitting phone customers who are looking for cheaper smartphone options. Samsung is bringing its new $300 Galaxy A23 5G phone to the US, which adds another model...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
22 iPhone Settings You Need to Change Right Now
No matter how long you've had your iPhone, there are always settings to explore that can make it work better for you. Maybe you're looking to declutter your home screen or you want to conserve a little more battery throughout your day. Although some settings are straightforward, others are hidden deep with your iPhone, so you need to know where to look.
CNET
You Really Need a VPN on Your Phone: How to Easily Install on Android or iPhone
It doesn't matter if you're using an old phone, a shiny new Samsung, or (soon) the upcoming iPhone 14 -- your mobile device needs a virtual private network. A VPN will keep your browsing history and internet searches private from your wireless carrier, internet service provider or law enforcement entities. Plus, if you're worried about putting your privacy at risk when connecting to an unsecured network at an airport or coffee shop, VPNs can provide an extra layer of protection.
CNET
Microsoft Fights for Activision Deal Amid Looming UK Probe
Microsoft is battling to keep its deal to purchase gaming giant Activision alive, as a competition probe threatens to throw the acquisition off course. Following an initial inquiry, the UK Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday it's concerned that Microsoft's purchase of Activision could "substantially lessen competition" across the gaming industry. If its current concerns are not addressed, the regulator added, it will open a second investigation to reach a decision on whether it will allow the deal to proceed.
CNET
TCL Updates Roku 6-Series TV to R6 With Brighter Mini-LED
One of the best TVs for the price is getting an upgrade: TCL has unveiled the newest model in its popular 6-Series line, the Roku R6. The company claims that the new mini-LED TV will be brighter and have more local dimming zones than existing models, while also adding a 144Hz variable refresh rate at 4K and an ambient light sensor for Dolby Vision IQ compatibility. It's available now in a 55-inch model for $699, a 65-inch size for $999 and a 75-inch screen for $1499.
CNET
Save Up to $250 On a Premium Samsung Tablet Today Only at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung's latest line of tablets, and earned a top spot on our list of the best Android tablets for 2022. And for today only, you can pick one up for as much as $250 off the usual price. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $150 on the 128GB model, $175 on the 2GB model or $250 on the 512GB model -- dropping the price down to $950, $1,025 and $1,150 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
CNET
Twitter Tests Edit Button, Promises We'll 'Be Okay'
Twitter on Thursday revealed that it's testing an edit button with a cheeky tweet and a blog post outlining its plan for the long-awaited feature. The microblogging social media site has been working on the edit button since last year. "if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing...
CNET
Best Buy Labor Day Sale 2022: Deals on TVs, Laptops, Smart Speakers and More
With Labor Day weekend within touching distance, Best Buy's Labor Day sale has officially launched. After kicking off a selection of appliance deals a few days ago, Best Buy is back with its full Labor Day sale, offering huge discounts across tech, smart home, appliances, kitchen gadgets, toys, health, fitness and much more.
CNET
New PS5 Reportedly Weighs Less, Costs More
Following a recent price increase overseas last week, Sony released an updated PlayStation 5 with one noticeable difference so far: it weighs less. New versions of the Digital and Disc PS5 are available in Australia, according to a Monday report from Press Start. Paperwork for the updated consoles shows the weight is lower by 200 grams for the digital and 300 grams for the disc version. There could be other internal changes that won't be known until this new PS5 is torn down.
CNET
Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review: The Coolest Folding Screen Laptop You'll Never Buy
The Asus Zenbook Fold is a true transformer of a PC. It's equal parts tablet, laptop and desktop, and unlike many other hybrid products, it's pretty good at all three. The key is a big 17-inch foldable display, even if that technology is still in its early days. Folding-screen phones,...
CNET
Try This Free Security Camera Hack to Repurpose Your Old Android or iPhone
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell that phone or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?
CNET
'The Rings of Power' Is on Prime Video: 9 Tips to Make Your TV's Picture Pop
Picture settings on your new TV might not be ideal right out of the box. Getting the best image possible out of your TV will make all your shows and movies pop. We break down all the settings you'll need to adjust to get the best picture quality. Prime Video's...
CNET
Nvidia Says US Ordered It to Stop Sales of AI Chips to China
Nvidia has been ordered by the US government to stop exporting two AI acceleration chips to China, disrupting a business the chip designer expects to generate about $400 million in sales this quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. The order, effective immediately, affects the company's A100 and...
Comments / 0