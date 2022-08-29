Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop Friday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 in the Mountain State on Friday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by 27 to 282, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 41 people in intensive care (down one) and 11 people on ventilators.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 claims nine more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Another nine deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning. The count was 7,286 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began in 2020 in West Virginia. Wednesday’s announcement included...
wchstv.com
Coal miner killed in Kanawha County mine on Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A West Virginia coal miner was killed Thursday night at a mine in Kanawha County. Gov. Jim Justice said during a news briefing Friday that Kris Ball, 34, of Harts was killed in an incident at a mine Thursday evening. “All the miners across...
West Virginia coal miner dies at Kanawha Eagle Coalburg Tunnel mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office. A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kristofer Ball, 34, of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine on Thursday evening, Sept. 1, 2022, according to Manchin’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia sees active COVID-19 cases rise, five more deaths
CHARLESTON — Active cases statewide in West Virginia rose by 171 between Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the Department of Health and Human Resources said on Thursday. Active cases were 3,151 on Thursday, compared to 2,980 on Wednesday, according to the state. The state also received 1,109 new cases of the virus since the last update on Wednesday.
wchstv.com
Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson passes away
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County Magistrate Mike Sisson passed away Thursday evening, according to the Kanawha County Commission. Sisson was elected in Nov. 2012 to the bench and was a former St. Albans Police Officer and security guard for Union Carbide. Sisson also worked as a process deputy...
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va., including five in Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine new COVID-19-related deaths, including five in Kanawha County, were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. Meanwhile, active virus cases fell by about 100 and were at 2,980, according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR also reported 1,028 new virus cases since the last update.
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Many factors add difficulty to filling West Virginia teaching and support staff positions
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said getting people to pick teaching as a profession can be difficult.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia begins countdown to Gauley Season
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s September, which means West Virginia white water rafting season is just around the corner. While rafting has been available all summer, peak season on the New River, or Gauley Season, is set to start on Sept. 9. Each year, beginning after Labor Day, 44 million gallons of water—enough to fill one Olympic-size […]
wchstv.com
Boone County man sentenced to prison for attempting to damage mine property
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Boone County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for attempting to damage property at a mine in Boone in Lincoln counties. Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised...
West Virginia corrections staff shortages getting worse
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to face a critical shortage of corrections officers in its prisons and jails, and now the union representing those officers wants something done. The state dealt with a critical corrections staffing shortage four years ago, and now it’s facing the same crisis again. The Mountain State’s jails and […]
wchstv.com
Herbert Hoover student killed in crash
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Elkview community is mourning the death of a Herbert Hoover High School student who was killed in a car crash. Girls soccer coach Michael Strickland and his daughter, Leah, a ninth-grade student at the school, were involved in a crash Wednesday night while driving home from a soccer game in Braxton County, according to Herbert Hoover athletics officials. The teenager later died from her injuries at a local hospital.
wchstv.com
National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration set for Sept. 10-11 in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Hunting and Fishing Days celebration will be observed in West Virginia with two days of activities. The outdoor show will be held on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County. Seminars will for offered for everything...
Former West Virginia cop and firefighter sentenced for raping teen
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
wchstv.com
Man charged with multiple felonies during search warrant at Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Columbus, Ohio, man was charged with multiple felonies Friday morning after police executed a search warrant at a Huntington home. Tavoyn Billy Morrison, 22, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and armed robbery, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
Charleston receives funding for LIFT Center aimed at green technology, training and more
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The City of Charleston is set to receive $13 million for the launch of a facility that will research and develop green technology, provide job training and more in the city's East End. The Charleston Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center is an initiative...
Comments / 0